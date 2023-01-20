SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is expected to record a record expansion of centralized energy generation capacity in 2023, with an increase of 10.3 gigawatts (GW), with more than 90% of this total coming from wind and solar power plants , according to a forecast by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the regulatory agency Aneel released this Friday.

The strong growth scenario for this year comes after an already significant increase in the Brazilian generating complex in 2022. Last year, 8.2 GW were added, behind only the current record of 9.5 GW reached in 2016.

The scenario for 2023 considers projects that have been granted or auctioned and are expected to start operating this year. 298 new generating plants are planned located in 18 states, with emphasis on Bahia (3.1 GW), Rio Grande do Norte (2.78 GW) and Minas Gerais (1.85 GW).

“This is a highly positive scenario for Brazil, which continues to lead the world’s quest to preserve the planet by generating clean energy, as our growth is based mainly on renewable sources. I believe that in the coming years this expansion will be even greater”, said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, in a note.

Brazil ended 2022 with a generation park of 189 GW, with a high share of renewable sources such as hydro, solar and wind.

Of the total number of new solar and wind plants, almost 30% are contracted in the regulated environment, and the rest in the free market, according to the ministry.

The folder also pointed to a positive scenario for 2023 for the distributed generation of energy, in projects of up to 5 megawatts (MW), on roofs and solar facades. In 2022, “GD” showed strong growth, reaching 16.4 GW.

