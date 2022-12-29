Brazil should end the year with a primary surplus equivalent to 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is the first positive result since 2013. According to the program interviewee The Voice of Brazil this Wednesday (28), the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, the result is the result of two strategies: improving public spending and the business environment in Brazil. “On the side of improving spending, we were concerned about carrying out the pension reform to generate a large economy for a long time, being able to free up resources to spend on other things”, he said.

“During that time, we carried out a fiscal reform: to improve the way public resources were spent and we carried out major privatizations, for example. Everything I spend money on and I don’t need it, not a good benefit for the people, the order was for us to hold it. ”, He said. “On the business environment side, we cut bureaucracy, deregulated, improved regulatory frameworks with sanitation, electricity, gas, to allow more investments. Anyone who wants to invest can invest in the country,” he added.

Guaranys said that, despite the tax cut, the collection was higher thanks to the growth of the economy.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy also took stock of the extra expenses with the pandemic. According to him, the Ministry of Economy tried to minimize the impacts of the pandemic from an economic point of view. He mentioned the Emergency Aid “A huge program that we manage to distribute BRL 350 billion to more than BRL 60 million people. That’s impressive. One of the largest income distribution programs in the world”. He also mentioned the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm) in which wage flexibility was allowed with the government’s contribution with part of the salary.

For companies, Guaranys cited the granting of R$ 149 billion in credit for more than 1 million companies. According to him, thanks to these measures, the country was able to grow after the pandemic, unlike other countries.

Another subject addressed was the reduction of taxes on fuel. “Congress made the states limit the ICMS, reducing the taxes charged on fuels for the people and we did our part too: we reduced the PIS/Cofins, we held the taxation so that the price would reduce”.

To lower the price of products, he cited the 35% reduction in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for most items manufactured in Brazil. He also mentioned that products that had more impact on the basic basket had their import tax zeroed “Allowing imported products to come to lower prices.”, He revealed, saying that the measures were aimed at containing inflation.

