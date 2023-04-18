The Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, Sônia Guajajara, announced this Monday (17th), in New York, the demarcation, later this year, of 14 new indigenous territories, totaling 1.5 million hectares, some of them in the Amazon.

Of the 14 ongoing processes, 11 are already completed and practically ready for presidential approval.

Minister Guajajara told journalists that she hopes that all of these processes will be completed over the course of this year. Some of them have been waiting for about 30 years.

The first announcements will be made at the Terra Livre camp, which takes place between the 24th and 28th of April, Guajajara said.

It is the biggest demarcation in ten years in the country and is full of symbolism, after the stagnation that the indigenous issue suffered during the term of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The new demarcations will be added to the 430 territories currently demarcated, but the minister minimized the importance of the number, since the territories vary in size or from region to region.

During the UN Indigenous Peoples Forum in New York, Guajarara called for the “indigenous agenda”, which includes the demarcation, protection and security of indigenous territories, to be integrated into the global debate on the climate crisis.

“Never again a Brazil without us, never again a United Nations without us, the indigenous peoples”, said the minister, who opened the doors for Brazil to host the next global meeting of indigenous peoples, Alta+10, to “discuss and define our strategies”.

In the entire Amazon region, shared by a dozen countries in the region, there are 100 million hectares of indigenous lands to be demarcated, according to the ministry.