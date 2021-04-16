The new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil is increasingly acute. Health workers report that they are forced to intubate patients without sedatives, due to their shortage. The situation affects both public and private hospitals in several cities. This complication is compounded by the fact that, for the first time, the spread of the virus hits people under 40 years of age the hardest, who are now the majority of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Sedation is an intrusive practice in the body that in this case is performed to connect people in serious condition to artificial respirators. But many have had to endure it without those drugs.

A doctor at the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital in Rio de Janeiro said that for days health workers diluted sedatives to make their supplies last longer. Once it was exhausted, nurses and doctors had to start using neuromuscular blockers and tie patients to their beds.

“The muscles are relaxed and the procedure is performed easily, but we do not have sedation (…) Some try to speak, they resist. They are conscious,” said the health professional who asked to keep his identity.

The Secretary of Health of the state of Sao Paulo, Jean Carlo Gorinchteyn, said at a press conference last Wednesday that the situation is terrible in the most populated state of Brazil. On Thursday, more than 640 hospitals were on the brink of collapse due to drug shortages, and full shortages are possible within a few days, he said.

“We need the support of the federal government (…) This is not a necessity for Sao Paulo; it is a necessity for the whole country,” said Gorinchteyn.

A medical worker administers medications to a Covid-19 patient, who is intubated in an Emergency Services Unit, in Sao Carlos, Brazil, on April 16, 2021. © Reuters / Amanda Perobelli

Health officials in his state sent nine requests for intubation drugs to the Ministry of Health in the past 40 days, according to a statement. Its latest delivery was enough to cover only 6% of the monthly needs in the state’s public health network, according to local health authorities.

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, the two largest cities in the country and with the highest number of patients from the virus, have sounded the alarm. However, the problem extends to medical centers in other cities such as Itaiopolis, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The neighboring state of Rio Grande do Sul also reported that supplies are running low. “The situation is desperate (…) We urgently need the Ministry of Health to replenish stocks in hospitals, or else intubated patients may wake up without medication, and that would be terrible,” said the Rio Grande do Sul health secretary , Arita Bergmann.

The situation is not exclusive to public medical centers either, as Brazil’s National Association of Private Hospitals published a survey on April 15 in which 71 of them reported having supplies for five days or less. And about half said they have material for a week. Relatives of the sick desperately seek sedatives for their loved ones.

Doctors Without Borders blames Bolsonaro, as Brazil tries to get drugs abroad

“We are in an international public health emergency,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, while reporting that his country is in talks with Spain and other nations to ensure emergency medicines. He also indicated that hospitals are also struggling to get enough oxygen.

“The Ministry of Health, in alliance with PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), made an international purchase of these supplies that aim to recover our stock. In addition to this action with PAHO, a bilateral relationship between Brazil and other countries, especially Spain, will also bring us medicines in the short term to face this emergency situation ”, stated Queiroga.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, on March 31, 2021 at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia EVARISTO SA AFP

Donations from the Spanish government are expected to arrive next week. For now, some hospitals may be able to count on a shipment that arrived Thursday night from China. The shipment of 2.3 million drugs, donated by major Brazilian companies, including mining company Vale and state oil company Petrobras, landed in Sao Paulo.

The critical situation in the country puts increasing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro. The humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that Brazil’s “failed response” has caused thousands of preventable deaths and created a humanitarian catastrophe that could even get worse.

The pandemic in Brazil now hits those under 40 harder

For the first time since the pandemic reached this country, people under 40 years of age represent the majority of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

According to the Brazilian Association of Intensive Care Medicine (AMIB), young people constituted 52.2% of patients in intensive care in March. That is, an increase of 16.5% compared to the period between September and November of last year. It is also a record figure for this age group.

Several doctors readjust the oxygen tubes to a seriously ill patient from Covid-19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. April 8, 2021. © Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

“Young people stopped worrying and were massively exposed, just look at the end of the year parties, the New Year, carnival. That young population was disproportionately exposed, much more than any other population and now we see the result,” explained the epidemiologist Ana Maria de Brito.

However, experts also indicate that the situation worsens amid the transmission of a variant of the virus known as P.1, which has been spreading in Brazil and may be more aggressive than the original. Health workers have reported that they require much more oxygen for patients than last year.

Currently, more Brazilians die from the virus every day than anywhere else in the world. The largest country in South America registers a total of 13,746,681 infections and 365,444 deaths.

With AP, Reuters and EFE