He has been arrested the 16-year-old boy who confessed to being responsible for yesterday’s attacks in two schools in Brazilwhere they were killed three people and 13 others were injured. According to reports from the health authorities of the state of Espírito Santo, five injured, three adults and two children, are in very serious conditions.

The boy first attacked a public elementary and middle school – which he had attended, and opened fire in the staff room, killing two and wounding eight. He then drove to a private school where he killed a student and injured other people.

After the arrest, the boy confessed that he was planning the attack, for which he used a gun belonging to his father, a lieutenant in the military police, for a year. No light has yet been shed on the motive for the attack. Police said the boy’s father cooperated in persuading him to turn himself in to police.