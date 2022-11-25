At least three people died and another eleven were injured this Friday when a man attacked two schools with a firearm in the state of Espíritu Santo, in southeastern Brazil, authorities reported.

(Also: Video: Brazilian student set his classroom on fire)

Two “bandits” entered the Primo Bitti school in the municipality of Aracruz and one of them shot several assembled teachers, killing two women and wounding nine others, mayor Luis Carlos Coutinho told radio CBN.

(Keep reading: Brazil: Justice fines Bolsonaro’s party for asking to invalidate the elections)

Then they moved to another school, where they murdered a teenager and left two more injured.

Security Secretary Marcio Celante said authorities are looking for a single suspect, who may have fired in two attacks.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the episode an “absurd tragedy”.

(Keep reading: Lula da Silva had to undergo surgery: this is what is known about his health)

“It is with sadness that I learned of the attack on the schools in Aracruz, Espiritu Santo. My solidarity with the relatives of the victims of this absurd tragedy. And my support for the governor in the investigation,” tweeted the leftist, who will assume power on the 1st from January.

Incidents of armed violence in schools in Brazil have increased in recent yearsaccording to experts.

On March 13, 2019, two former students shot dead eight people, most of them students and employees, at a high school near Sao Paulo, and then committed suicide.

(Of interest: Who is the economist Ilan Goldfajn, elected as president of the IDB?)

On April 7, 2011, a 24-year-old former student opened fire at a Rio de Janeiro school, killing 12 people and wounding several others, before committing suicide.

AFP