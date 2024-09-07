The selected one of Brazil came out ahead in a difficult match against Ecuador and with a goal from Rodrygo won 1-0 and raised its head in the tie 2026 World Cup.

The Real Madrid player scored the only goal of the match in the 30th minute and after the Ecuadorians had demanded the goalkeeper Alisson.

Timely victory

Brazil did not go as deep, but it is clear that the victory and the three points give some relief to a team that is eagerly seeking to return to the top of the table.

“In the second half, the young Brazilian promise, Estevao, He made his debut with the senior team, although he was unable to improve the image of his team, where Vinicius Junioronce again, disappointed,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “With the victory, Brazil moves up to fourth place in the table with 10 points, 8 behind the leader. Argentinawhile Ecuador “occupies the sixth and last direct qualification spot for the World Cup, with 8 points.”

Next Tuesday, Brazil will visit Paraguay, while Ecuador will host Peru.