It is probably a world novelty, it is difficult for there to be precedents around the world: there is a place in Brazil, with a high criminal density, where votes are bought and sold for ten grams of cocaine. This is the shocking complaint made by Dariomar Rodrigues, the mayor of Altaneiraa municipality of 8,000 inhabitants in the state of Ceará, in Northeast Brazil.

Obviously the news should be verified, which is not easy given the context; but it is a fact that the alarm was spread by an official source such as the Municipality.

A CRY OF PAIN

«Today in our city votes are bought with ten grams of cocaine. It’s a disaster for our society, we must resist,” Rodrigues said in a statement video published by the Brazilian “all news” site Metrópoles.

The cry of pain on this unusual form of exchange vote by Rodrigues, of the Workers’ Party, was launched at a rally in view of the next local administrative elections, set for next October 6th. In addition to the seriousness of the incident itself, the video is making the rounds on the web in Brazil also because the complaint was launched during a visit to Altaneira by a high exponent of President Lula’s partyJosé Guimarães.