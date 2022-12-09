No goal until the 90th minute, back and forth in extra time with goals from Neymar and Petkovic: 1-1. From the spot decide the mistakes of Rodrygo (for Livakovic) and Marquinhos (post)

by our correspondent GB Olivero

Croatia is the first semi-finalist of the World Cup, Brazil is sensationally eliminated. The qualification comes after penalties and at the end of a game that Dalic’s team had started with character and personality, but left it in the hands of Brazil after the break. The Seleçao, despite a lackluster day, had forced Livakovic to make some decisive interventions and had unlocked the match with Neymar in the recovery of the first extra time. Then, however, came a draw by Petkovic and the Croatians’ success on penalties, who will challenge the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina in the semifinals.

First half — The first ring of the match is from Vinicius who shoots centrally in the 5th minute. But Croatia doesn’t get scared and plays with ease and personality. The dribble from Dalic’s team puts Brazil in difficulty and in the 13th minute, on a nice cross from Pasalic, Perisic anticipates Militao on the cut but fails to make a good impact. Brazil didn’t find a way to make their phrasing incisive it was only in the 20th minute, thanks to a combination between Vinicius and Richarlison, they sent the Real striker to shoot, but Gvardiol was well placed and blocked. Croatia continues to produce its organized and pleasant maneuver, especially on the right it manages to build interesting plots thanks to the push of an excellent Juranovic. In the 30th minute Perisic kicked high from outside the box. Neymar lights up only once, when he goes off Brozovic with a tunnel forcing the opponent to a bookable foul. See also Carlos Alcaraz receives the world number 1 trophy

Second half — Even after the break it was Brazil who struck first. In the 2nd minute, Livakovic was careful to clear his foot after a fortuitous deflection by a team-mate. In the 10th minute the goalkeeper repeats himself with a nice intervention on a shot from close range by Neymar, who should have cornered the shot more. But the Seleçao didn’t enchant and Tite inserted Antony in Raphinha’s place. Brazil, above all, seems surprised by the way Croatia are on the pitch. However, Dalic’s team lacks a centre-forward who can carry out the team’s work. Tite, understandably dissatisfied with the performance of his attack, changes again: out Vinicius and in Rodrygo, another of Carlo Ancelotti’s terrible Real boys. In the 21st minute a carom put Paquetà in front of the goalkeeper, but Livakovic was still reactive and deflected for a corner. The pressure from Brazil rises and then Dalic also intervenes on the offensive players: out Pasalic and Kramaric, in Vlasic and Petkovic. In the 31st minute Livakovic stops Neymar again on his way out, closing the door well for him. Croatia restarts less frequently, the ball circulation is less fluid and Brazil try to avoid extra time. In the 35th minute Paqueta, served by Rodrygo, did not scare Livakovic with a left low shot. Croatia suffers, but manages to defend itself in an orderly manner tightening the lines so as not to give space to Brazilian combinations. Tite also replaces the disappointing Richarlison by inserting Pedro. But nothing happens anymore also due to the lack of personality of the Brazilians, who almost never look for a decisive play or a dribble. See also MotoGP | Ducati unveils the colors of the Desmosedici of Bagnaia and Miller

Additional — The development of the match didn’t change: Brazil attacked, Croatia defended and were no longer able to build anything. In the 103′, however, Petkovic out of nowhere invents a good opportunity for Brozovic, who shoots very high from the edge. But in the 16th minute, in the only minute of added time allowed in the first overtime, Brazil unlock the game with Neymar, up to that moment among the worst: wonderful combination with Rodrygo first and then Paqueta, dribbling on Livakovic and finishing under the crossbar . In the second period of extra time, of course, Croatia do everything to equalize. Tite inserts Alex Sandro and Fred in place of Militao and a very positive Paquetà above all for his initiative. Dalic, on the other hand, relies on Majer and removes Kovacic and then also lines up Budimir in place of Sosa. The aim is to raise the centimeters in the area, given that the most insidious actions arise from Perisic’s crosses from the left. Brozovic comes out, Dalic’s last move is Orsic. And it was the right move: in the 12th minute of the second extra time, Orsic’s action on the left, a low shot cross, Petkovic’s first intention left foot deflected by Marquinhos and the ball in the corner. See also F1 | Marko: "The FIA ​​directive has backfired on Mercedes"

Penalties — The first team to go to the penalty spot is Croatia: Vlasic pulls, goal. It was the turn of Rodrygo and Livakovic saved, arriving at the fourth consecutive penalty rejected after three in the round of 16 against Japan. Majer scores, Casemiro also: 2-1 for Croatia after two shots. Modric goes on the spot and displaces Alisson. Pedro doesn’t feel the pressure and realizes. The fourth Croatian on the spot is Orsic: goal. Marquinhos must keep Brazil alive, but he can’t do it: post. Croatia is in the semifinals.

December 9, 2022 (change December 9, 2022 | 22:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Brazil #shock #penalties #Croatia #feat #comeback #semifinal