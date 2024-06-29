The Brazilian National Team shook off their draw against Costa Rica and defeated Paraguay 4-1 to get their way in group D of the Copa América. On Tuesday, against Colombia, first place is defined.

According to the criteria of

Brazil started the game with the same shadows that it had in its first game. He did not find the formula to harm Paraguay and when he did he did not define. In the first half, Canarinha also forgave a penalty with Lucas Paquetá.

It took Brazil 35 minutes to break down Paraguay’s wall, which tried to impose a very physical game, but after the failure from the penalty spot, Vinicius opened the scoring by dribbling past the goalkeeper and finishing with the right inside the area to raise the 1 -0 to the light.

It was a psychological blow for Paraguay, who received the 2-0 from Savinho in the 43rd minute and made a serious defensive error in the last minute of added time, taken advantage of by Vinicius to finish with the score 3-0.

Paraguay managed to get the discount in the second half with a nice goal from Alderete, in the 3rd minute. There was a lot of time left so Paraguay had to risk looking for the second goal.

Brazil dedicated itself to controlling the match, with the peace of mind of the advantage. A handball in the area meant another penalty. Paquetá tried again and did not fail, to score the fourth. Brazil is shaken and Paraguay was eliminated.

SPORTS