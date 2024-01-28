Brazil | Seven people died after the small plane crashed

According to the rescuers, the single-engine plane broke in the air and crashed near the mining town of Itapeva.

in Brazil seven people have died after a small plane crashed in the southeastern part of the country in the state of Minas Gerais. The plane took off from the state of Campinas, a neighboring state of São Paulo.

Rescuers told the news agency AFP that the single-engine plane broke in the air and crashed to the ground around 10:30 a.m. local time near the mining town of Itapeva.

Authorities first said in the press release that three people had died in the accident. However, the death toll was soon updated to seven.