Each weekend, the group is a little larger than the last. Word of mouth works and more and more people gather at the foot of the statue of Mercedes Baptista, the first black dancer at the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro. It is the starting point for African Heritage Circuit, which runs through the central Rio region known as Little Africa. Hundreds of thousands of enslaved Africans disembarked in this port neighborhood and what is known today as samba was born in its alleys.

“Here people know the history that is not told, they understand the truth about the historical blackout (of black history) in the city and in the country, it is a tourism that goes beyond the classic, of Sugar Loaf and the Christ of Corcovado,” explains Rafael Moraes, one of the guides of the Pretos Novos Institute (IPN) that organizes these visits. The walk ends in a small house now converted into a museum and headquarters of the IPN, where during some works a multitude of bones appeared underground. They turned out to be the remains of the cemetery where slaves who could not withstand the ocean crossing were buried.

On a glass that protects a skeleton, Moraes pronounces his last explanation, a manifesto that connects Brazil’s painful past with the daily lives of black Brazilians marked by racism. More than one visitor sheds tears. “I think there is a feeling of mea culpa; “It is a transforming circuit,” he says, convinced. In 2019, just under 2,500 people took this route. This year, it is expected to reach 15,000. The majority are Cariocas or Brazilians from other states, but from time to time a foreigner appears. The team of guides is already working hard to offer the visit in several languages. It is just one example of a sector that, despite numerous obstacles, is taking off strongly in Brazil, that of afrotourism.

Brazil is the country with the largest black population in the world outside of Africa, (56% of Brazilians identify as black or mixed race) and interest in the black culture and history of Brazil is growing, especially in countries where the black population It has more purchasing power, like the United States or European countries. Many of these tourists are looking for a type of experience that they cannot find in the conventional offer.

The guide Rafael guides and explains the history of the works that are part of the Instituto dos Pretos Novos collection. Leonardo Carrato

Carlos Humberto Silva, CEO of Black Diasporaa start-up of tourism that works as a consultancy, a portal for the sale of tourist packages and as a kind of Airbnb. All hosts are black or supporters of the anti-racist movement. The platform’s turnover grew by 395% last year and it expects to earn more than 4 million reais ($800,000) by the end of this year. Those who seek it are tourists who want to learn, for example, about the knowledge associated with plants in Afro-Brazilian religions such as candomblé or delve into music such as jongo and maracatú, closely linked to slave resistance movements. Visits to quilombos, normally rural communities where the descendants of slaves who fled from their masters live, are also beginning to become frequent.

The community, at the center

This is when the red flag appears. The specter of gentrification and plasticization in the form of a theme park is there and everyone wants to avoid it, Silva points out. “When we talk about afrotourism, The community is at the center, it defines everything, what stories should be told, what spaces will be visited… It is not something from the outside in. It is the other way around, it is a break from that colonialist model that tells stories through others, it is a movement that tells its own stories,” he says convinced. His company even offers training courses so that people from the communities themselves can act as tourist guides.

Another challenge is to guarantee that the income generated by this flourishing sector benefits its protagonists. In Salvador de Bahía, the blackest city in the country (82% of its neighbors are of African descent), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) injected 15 million reais (almost three million dollars) into the project Salvador Capital Afro. Although it has filled the city with courses, conferences, exhibitions and cultural events, some critical voices emerged because a good part of the companies that won the calls were in the hands of the same companies with the same white owners as always.

Two visitors observe a bust from the collection of the Instituto dos Pretos Novos, in the Gamboa neighborhood of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Leonardo Carrato

The challenges are numerous. In colonial cities like Ouro Preto or Paraty, pristine and always ready for photos, visits focused on the beauty of the architecture and the shine of baroque gold still predominate, tiptoeing through a past closely linked to slavery. Other places where this past is shown in the flesh, such as the Cais do Valongo in Rio (the remains of the dock through which almost a million slaves disembarked, the only physical testimony of the arrival of these Africans to America), are often victims of indifference. The archaeological site was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2017, but it does not even appear on the city’s tourist maps and its signage is very poor.

Portrait of Leticia Santana at the Chez George Hotel, Rio de Janeiro. Leonardo Carrato

Leticia Santana, a specialist in decolonial tourism, believes that Brazil, the eternal “country of the future” that always leaves everything for later, has to hurry up so as not to miss the train of the future. afrotourism, but emphasizes that you have to be careful. The economic structures are the same as always and the risk is “that the black continues in the place of serving, of playing the drum, of functioning as entertainment,” says the also director of the group. Georges’ Life, with boutique hotels in Maranhão and Rio. That real protagonism is what many guests appreciate, as he comments from the charming garden of the hotel in the Santa Teresa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. “A lot of people here tell me: ‘I didn’t imagine you were black, I’m relieved to know that you will understand me and take care of me in a different way,’” he says of his black clients. The fear of suffering racist experiences is one of the main factors that weigh when planning the trip, which is why it is not enough to “color” the photo, says Santana, who advocates prioritizing structural changes at a social level.

The demand is there, but sometimes the administration’s response is not up to the task. From Embratur, the government agency in charge of promoting Brazil as a tourist destination, they promise that things will change after the four years of former president Jair Bolsonaro’s administration in which the issue was never discussed. Now, for the first time there is a specific department to promote this tourism segment, and data is being collected to soon present a careful x-ray of the sector. Last year, Brazil was the fifth most visited country in Latin America (3.6 million tourists), behind Mexico (absolute leader, with 38.3), the Dominican Republic (7.1) and Colombia (4.4). and Argentina (3.8). Everyone agrees that there is a lot of room for growth.

Next year, São Luís do Maranhão will host an international meeting of afrotourism. It will be a golden opportunity to deploy Brazil’s potential in the face of foreign appetite, according to the coordinator of Diversity, Afrotourism and Indigenous Peoples at Embratur, Tania Neres, explained by phone. “The biggest challenge is to invest in black entrepreneurs, so that they become stronger as owners of their own history,” she says. For Neres, trends in the sector are also an opportunity for Brazil to move away once and for all from the cliché of a sex tourism destination. Although there have been very important advances in recent decades, that image still survives in the imagination of many foreigners, and especially affects the Afro-Brazilian population.