Brazil sets a new record for daily deaths in Corona

Brazil recorded a new record for daily deaths from the Corona virus, with 3,869 deaths within 24 hours, according to the Brazilian Health Ministry, on Wednesday, breaking the previous day’s record of 3,780 cases.

This comes a week after Brazil crossed the three thousand daily virus deaths for the first time.

The total death toll in the country currently stands at 321,515 deaths, in addition to more than 12.7 million confirmed cases of the virus.