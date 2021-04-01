Thursday, April 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brazil sets a new record for daily deaths in Corona

by admin
April 1, 2021
in World
0


Workers at a cemetery in São Paulo, Brazil

Brazil recorded a new record for daily deaths from the Corona virus, with 3,869 deaths within 24 hours, according to the Brazilian Health Ministry, on Wednesday, breaking the previous day’s record of 3,780 cases.
This comes a week after Brazil crossed the three thousand daily virus deaths for the first time.
The total death toll in the country currently stands at 321,515 deaths, in addition to more than 12.7 million confirmed cases of the virus.

Source: Agencies

.
#Brazil #sets #record #daily #deaths #Corona

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Business in Russia increased profits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.