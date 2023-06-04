The Israelis overturned the prediction and knocked out the South Americans after extra time. Goals by Khalaili, Shibli and Turgeman decide despite the fact that the green and gold had gone ahead twice. The vice-champions of Europe also waste two penalties in the final minutes

Another surprise and an illustrious victim after a pyrotechnic finale. Eliminated France, England and Argentina, Brazil also says goodbye to its dreams of glory, which had always reached the final in the last three participations. An enterprising and never tamed Israel, capable of recovering two disadvantages to place the decisive overtaking in the 108th minute with an amazing number from Turgeman, author of the definitive 3-2, accomplished the feat that earned them access to the semi-final of the U20 World Cup. The European vice-champions also allow themselves the “luxury” of wasting two penalties and win a battle which, between overtime and various recoveries, lasts for 142′.

Israeli rhythm — Ramon Menezes sends a front-wheel drive Amarelinha onto the field, so much so that in addition to the usual offensive quartet, Biro and Andre are also present as full-backs precisely to ensure greater thrust on the lanes. The ace up Haim’s sleeve instead is Khalaili, protagonist in the round of 16 against Uzbekistan, who starts on the right with the consequent move of Abed to the centre, right behind Turgeman. The result, somewhat surprisingly, is an aggressive Israel and at times even master of the field. The vice-champions of Europe focus on dribbling and high aggression, managing to send the South Americans into a tailspin for a good half hour. The management of the ball by Kancepolsky and Madmon turns out to be so effective as to make the green-gold midfield go around in circles. The number of passes completed after the first 30′ is significant: just 40 for Brazil against 145 for their rivals. The greatest number of chances comes from the Brazilian brand, but they remain the result of impromptu plays and personal ideas. A header and a tap-in on the fly from a few steps by Marquinhos (4′ and 33′), both thwarted by Tzarfati, and a choked right foot by Leonardo from the edge (40′), nothing more from the South Americans. See also Banchero phenomenon: remember Durant or McAdoo, the national team will do "bingo"

Q&A — Even less on the Israeli side, to tell the truth, at least at the level of occasions. Because despite the large amount of play, Haim’s team systematically loses itself in the last 20 meters, producing only an unrealistic left foot from Turgeman, easy prey for Pereira. The script does not change when he returns to the field, with Israel maintaining the initiative by crushing Brazil in the last 30 meters. Then the bolt from the blue that animates the challenge: Marcos Leonardo launches it in the 57th minute, pulling a deadly left footed first intention turn from Martins’ cue, straight under the crossroads. Three minutes later the immediate response from the Israelis, who evened the score with a great gap from Khalaili on Kancepolsky’s center. The sudden response encourages the Israelis, who increase their momentum with the entry of Shibli, dangerous in the 69th minute with a right-footed shot from just above the edge. While Amarelinha tries again by taking advantage of the set pieces, Israel again nearly takes the lead in the 80th minute with a maneuvered action closed by a great right-footed shot from Turgeman, on which Pereira performs a partial feat. See also Because Kessie betrayed his promise to Milan and because Barça is now in his grasp

Tur(bo)man — Then it was time to go to extra time and here was another question and answer, with Matheus Nascimento putting Tzarfati on in the 91st minute taking advantage of a rebound in the center of the box, and Shibli replying in the 93rd minute by pushing Nawi’s cross on goal at the far post. The Israelis don’t give up an inch and show they have more, both in the head and in the legs, while the entrances of Ibrahim and Senior allow Haim’s team to prolong the high blood pressure. The one that in the 108th minute allows Turgeman to invent a crazy goal after a ball intercepted on the edge of the Brazilian area: double dribbling to return on the two central players and a winning left foot behind Pereira for the goal of the new overtaking, the definitive one. In the final the Israelis play with fire wasting not one but two penalties between 113′ and 115′ (mistakes by Madmon and Ibrahim), but still manages to bring home a victory sought with more determination and insistence. See also 'Pibe' Valderrama: "Luis Díaz and Benzema are the benchmarks for the final"

