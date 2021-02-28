Brazil is semi paralyzed. Half the country works in mid-gear after several states applied new measures to restrict mobility and prevent a collapse of the health system in the face of the strong advance of the pandemic that does not give truce in the South American giant.

Toques of curfew at night and during the early morning and the total closure of commercial establishments, except those that provide essential services, began to be applied with force this weekend in 13 of the 27 states of the country.

The intention is to reduce the mobility of people to stop the spread of the virus that, after its arrival in the country, on February 26, 2020, a year ago, it has left in Brazil about 253,000 deaths and 10.5 million infected.

Currently, Brazil faces an increase never seen before The number of deaths from covid and the situation of the health systems in half the country is critical, since the Intensive Care Units (ICU) are about to overflow their capacity.

Just two days ago, Brazil registered 1,541 deaths from the coronavirus, the second highest number of deaths in a year, only surpassed by that of last July 29 (1,595 deaths), when the country was at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.

From Friday night, the states of Sao Paulo, Ceará, Paraná, Paraíba, Bahia, Piauí, Mato Grosso and Pernambuco curfews started that lasted until dawn and lasted between 7 and 10 hours.

Mato Grosso do Sul extended for the fifth time and for 15 more days the curfew that has been applying since December 11 and other regions such as Acre and Santa Catarina they tightened the measures that they had already been implementing for days.

For its part, Brasilia, the capital of the country, will close as of this Sunday and indefinitely “all commercial and industrial activities” of the city, except essential services and “cults, masses and rituals of any creed or religion”.

In São Paulo, the most populated and industrialized state in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, the curfew began the day before at 11:00 p.m.

In the homonymous capital, although bars, discos, restaurants and shopping centers they were closed, many people continued to circulate in the streets and some even joined to protest the measure on the iconic Paulista Avenue, the most important thoroughfare in the city.

A small group of protesters, no mask, dressed in yellow shirts and armed with the Brazilian flag, called for the removal of Governor Joao Doria while shouting “lockdown no!”.

Although fines were announced for those who violated the norm, the authorities only gave pedagogical orientations to those who passed through the streets the day before after 23:00.

The measure will run until March 14 and it will be in force in the 645 municipalities of São Paulo at a time when the region is experiencing a worsening of the health crisis and has more than 6,500 patients hospitalized for the covid, a number never seen before since the pandemic reached the country.

The restriction of the movement of people in São Paulo is in addition to other measures that had already been adopted by Governor Doria, such as the restriction of hours for bars, restaurants and shops during the rest of the day.

In Brazil there are 13 states in critical situation due to the high occupancy rates of Intensive Care Units and 17 regional capitals on the verge of collapse, with more than 80% of their beds occupied, a situation that, for the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the main medical research center in Latin America “reveals the worst scenario ever observed” since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We had been seeing an upward trend in cases but for the last newsletter it was a shock “Margareth Portela, a researcher at the Covid-19 Observatory of Fiocruz, assured Efe.

According to the expert, in September the outlook showed some improvement but with the passage of time “we were seeing how the situation worsened until we reached what we are seeing.”

For more than a month, the average number of deaths from covid exceeds 1,000 daily and the number of infections is close to 50,000, a situation that, for the researcher, “cannot be treated as a new normal.”

According to the latest Observatory bulletin, the transmission of covid in the South American giant is “intense” and there is no downward trend in infections and deaths in any state.

For the Observatory, although the hardening of the measures helps to stop the contagions, it is necessary to implement broader actions that involve all sectors of society and that are integrated into the different levels of Government.

According to the researcher, actions such as limiting the movement of people within the country and until the borders are closed for passengers could help reduce infections more effectively.

This second wave that is more virulent in the country seems to have been caused by the circulation of new variants of the virus, among which the so-called Brazilian mutation that is already present in 17 states and has already reached other regions of the world such as Japan, which first detected the new strain.

The Fiocruz sees vaccination as the only real measure to control the pandemic in Brazil, a process that is being carried out in a trickle but that may be reactivated shortly with the arrival of more supplies to be able to produce vaccines on Brazilian soil.

