The country had 127,000 fire alerts between January 1 and August 31; the highest number since 2010

From January 1 to August 31, 2024, Brazil recorded 127,051 fire outbreaks, according to data from the platform BDBurningsof the Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). The number is the highest since 2010, when 137,699 fire alerts were issued.

When compared to the same period in 2023, the first 8 months of 2024 represent a 94% increase in fire outbreaks. In the 1st year of the 3rd term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 65,395 outbreaks were identified.

WORST DROUGHT IN HISTORY

According to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters), Brazil faces the worst drought since records began in 1950.

The current drought is more severe than those recorded in 1998 and 2015/2016 and impacts 58% of the national territory.

Cemaden sent to the Poder360 maps showing the progress of the drought over the last 13 years. In 2024, it is possible to see that the phenomenon has affected a larger area of ​​the national territory and in a more serious manner.

To the Poder360Cemaden drought specialist Ana Paula Cunha states that the increase in the phenomenon is related to a change in the pattern of warming and cooling in the Pacific and Tropical Atlantic oceans.

According to her, changes in land use, such as deforestation, also contribute to changes in local rainfall and temperature patterns.

“The data shows that in years of intense and prolonged droughts we always have high numbers of fires. It is a fact that droughts contribute to the greater spread of fire. The issue is that fire is used as an agricultural management practice, which is largely cultural”he said.

FIRES IN SAO PAULO

Since August 22, the interior of São Paulo has been facing a wave of fires. The fires have affected around 25 cities.

Environment Minister Marina Silva said there was strong suspicion of intentional action and denied any failure on the part of the president’s government. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in preventing fires.

According to the national secretary of Civil Protection and Defense, Wolnei Wolff, 99.9% of fires in the State were caused by human action.

FIRE IN Brasilia

A fire hit the Brasília National Forest this week. According to authorities from ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), the origin of the fire may have been criminal.

On Tuesday (September 3), the 133rd day without rain in the capital, the Federal District experienced its driest day of the year. According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the minimum humidity reached 7% from 7pm to 8pm in Gama, one of the administrative regions of the Federal District. It was the lowest ever recorded by the institute in history. The maximum temperature was 33.7ºC.

See below images of the fight against the fire in the Brasília National Forest recorded by the photojournalist of Poder360 Sergio Lima: