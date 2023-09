01:32 Professor and researcher Raimundo Cláudio Souza Gomes installs sensors to help combat forest deforestation. AFP – MICHAEL DANTAS

In Brazil, a group of researchers installed devices named ‘Curupira’, in allusion to the mythical guardian of the Amazon forests. It is a sound sensor that, with artificial intelligence, can detect the felling of trees in protected and distant areas and warn the authorities in real time.