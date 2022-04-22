Brazil won the U-20 Women’s South American Championship after a combination of results. After beating Uruguay 1-0 in the early evening of last Thursday (21), the Brazilian team would reach the title if Venezuela did not beat Colombia in a match held later. And that’s exactly what happened, the Colombians won 3-0.

NINE times champions! With our victory today and the combination of results from the round, the #Female Selection wins another South American Championship! It was a perfect campaign, with victory in every game and without conceding a goal. Congratulations girls! pic.twitter.com/WNeFjz4mgk — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) April 22, 2022

With this title, the team led by coach Jonas Urias confirmed their spot in the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Costa Rica in August.

The Brazilian team had an impeccable campaign in the competition, winning all the matches, in which they scored 21 goals and did not concede any.

From the game that guaranteed our title in the South American Championship and stamped the spot for the U-20 Women’s Football World Cup! Staff Images Woman / @CONMEBOLBR pic.twitter.com/DrmdgCYCQI — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) April 22, 2022

“It’s a wonderful feeling, it’s a unique moment in the lives of everyone involved in the work. The ‘Always Together’ champion represents a lot, he represents a generation that had its dream interrupted by the pandemic [de covid-19], and represents people who were at some point part of all this work of the group. First title with the Brazilian team is simply unforgettable, it’s fantastic and this day will be marked in everyone’s memory”, declared Jonas Urias, who still has a challenge in the competition, next Sunday’s match (24th) against Venezuela, from from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat