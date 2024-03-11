Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/11/2024 – 22:36

Brazil won two gold medals in the Paralympic shooting World Cup stage held in New Delhi (India) last weekend. The achievements were achieved by Bruno Kiefer from Espírito Santo, Jéssica Michalack from Santa Catarina and Alexandre Galgani from São Paulo.

Golden double! Brazilian shooting team wins two gold medals at the World Cup in India. Know more: https://t.co/Xlza3wZmzh#LoteriasCaixa pic.twitter.com/fgeobTaHcT — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) March 11, 2024

The first gold came last Saturday (9), an opportunity in which the trio won the R4 event (mixed team 10 meter standing air rifle SH2). On Sunday, Bruno Kiefer and Jéssica Michalack secured the highest place on the podium in the R11 race (mixed team 10 meters standing air rifle SH2).

“Gratitude to everyone who is part of the small and big achievements. I just have to thank you”, declared Alexandre, who at 18 years old dived into a swimming pool, hit his head on the bottom and suffered a spinal injury, losing his body movements. In the individual R4 race, the São Paulo native reached the final and came in eighth place. “It was sweaty, but we did it,” added Jéssica, who has congenital malformations in her hands and feet.