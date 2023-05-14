Judokas Rafael Silva (in the over 100 kg category) and Bia Souza (in the over 78 kg category) put Brazil on the podium at the Judo World Cup this Saturday (13). The Brazilians won bronze in their respective weights in Doha (Qatar) and gave the country the only individual medals in this edition of the event.

IT’S BROOOOOOOOOOOOONZE! And it’s from Beatriz Souza (+78kg) at the Judo World Cup in Doha The Brazilian judoka defeats Hayun Kim with a spectacular ippon and wins her 1st medal in the competition! WHAT A VICTORY FOR BIA! pic.twitter.com/57DJzDoM2f — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) May 13, 2023

Bia Souza was responsible for the first achievement. For this, she beat South Korean Hayun Kim by ippon to climb to the podium for the third time in her career at Worlds, after a silver in 2022 and a bronze in 2021.

Rafael Silva, known as Baby, defeated Temur Rakhimov, from Tajikistan, with a waza-ariat the golden score, in the bronze decision. This was the Brazilian’s fourth World Cup medal, after a silver in 2013 and two bronzes (in 2014 and 2017).

IT’S BRONZEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! Rafael Silva (+100kg) wins his 2nd medal at the World Judo Championship, in Doha The Brazilian athlete defeats Temur Rakhimov in the Golden Score ANOTHER MEDAL FOR THE BILL, BABY! pic.twitter.com/ZD6gZH2aoZ — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) May 13, 2023

The World Championship continues next Sunday (14th), when the mixed team competition will take place. The Brazilian team will measure forces with the country that leaves the confrontation between Mongolia and Georgia.