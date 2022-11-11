Brazil is in a hurry to start producing green hydrogen and electricity from wind turbines that will be installed offshore (wind offshore🇧🇷 The matter was discussed on Thursday (Nov. .

“We need to accelerate [o processo de implantação de empreendimentos de energia limpa] because all countries want to lead this process. Many countries are in a position to lead, but perhaps Brazil is the country that has the best conditions to lead [esse segmento]🇧🇷said the president of ABEEólica (Brazilian Wind Energy Association), Elbia Gannoum.

She was referring, in particular, to Brazilian intentions to produce green hydrogen from wind energy generated by offshorewhich are wind turbines installed at sea.

According to the special advisor to the Ministry of the Environment, Roberta Cox, who also participated in the debate, the government’s efforts to reduce bureaucracy have progressed satisfactorily, with the publication of ordinances that regulated the decree for the assignment of use of marine areas.

“One of the ordinances even created the PUG-offshore, which is the Single Portal for the Management of the Use of Offshore Areas for Power Generation. Until then, in the process of assigning the use of marine areas, the entrepreneur and the ministry had to go through 9 agencies to obtain authorization. Now we do this in just 1 one-stop shop, like in other countries. The PUG fires everything to the other organs”said.

In the assessment of the president of ABEEólica, “on the offshore side we are doing very well”with the regulation established from the publications of the decree and the ordinances that deal with the subject. “Now we are going to work hard to have the 1st auction for the sea use section, which should happen next year. From there, the MMA will finally be able to carry out the environmental licensing of wind farms”said Elbia.

According to her, projects aimed at the production of green hydrogen are also being forwarded. The term green hydrogen is when the electricity used in the electrolysis of water, aiming at the extraction of hydrogen, comes from renewable energy sources such as wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric. It can also be obtained by hydroelectricity and by tailings biomass.

CEARÁ

The forecast is that Ceará will become the main producer of this fuel, with the hub a plant in the Port of Pecém. According to the energy coordinator of Fiec (Federation of Industries of Ceará), Joaquim Rolim, who also participated in the meeting, “in Ceará we should have the 1st molecule of green hydrogen being produced by the pilot project in the Pecem Complex this year”🇧🇷

“Even Senai is already providing training on the topic of green hydrogen. Last year, we had a course with over 5,000 registrants. We are very optimistic. We cannot waste this opportunity.”said.

Elbia Gannoum explained that wind, offshore and green hydrogen are related to each other, “but they are interdependent”since the country has at its disposal other renewable sources that are not harmful to the environment, which makes this fuel even more attractive to investors.

“Brazil needs to understand this opportunity and see these investments as a fundamental factor for the country’s growth. With renewable energies, we will generate employment, income; we will invest in technology and training, in addition to conducting research on development and innovation. It is a benefit package of positive externalities that we have to attract investment. We cannot waste a single minute to make the country really seize this opportunity.”he said.

FUEL OF THE FUTURE

Considered the fuel of the future, green hydrogen has aroused increasing interest abroad because its consumption and production are not harmful to the environment.

To have the green seal, it is essential that hydrogen is produced and transported without the use of fossil fuels or other processes that are harmful to the environment. Its production requires the use of a lot of energy, especially to remove, by hydrolysis, the hydrogen that is found in water.

Interest in this fuel is growing because of the energy security risk facing the European continent, with the war between Russia and Ukraine. Part of European countries depend on gas exported by Russia.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷