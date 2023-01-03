Thousands of people attend the wake at the Vila Belmiro stadium. Friends, family members, former players and admirers pay their last respects to the great idol on the lawn where he shone for many years. In Santos, the queue to accompany Edson Arantes do Nascimento’s wake stretched for almost two kilometers. Since the early hours of this Monday (02/01), thousands of people were waiting to say goodbye to Pelé at the Urbano Caldeira stadium, the famous Vila Belmiro do Santos Futebol Clube, a place where he felt at home.

A cover was set up in the center of the lawn, where family members could receive friends and people close to the king of football, while his admirers and fans came and went through a side corridor, crossing the field where the greatest football player of all time shone during 18 years.

Pelé arrived at Vila Belmiro at the age of 15 and won more than 20 titles for Santos, including two Copa Libertadores, two World Cups, six Brazilian titles, ten São Paulo titles and three Rio-São Paulo tournaments.

Some of his teammates on that victorious trajectory went to say goodbye to their friend, among them Lima, Manoel Maria and Clodoaldo, who also played alongside Pelé in the three-time world champion Brazilian team in 1970.

Former Santos idols from other eras were also present, such as Serginho, Zé Roberto, Elano, João Paulo, Narciso, Léo, in addition to Pelé’s son, Edinho, who also played as a goalkeeper for the Baixada Santista team.

Players from Santos’ current team were in Vila. Venezuelan striker Yeferson Soteldo, who currently plays with the number 10 on his back, said that he has always had respect for that shirt, and that, from now on, his responsibility is much greater.

Pelé’s friend and German football idol Franz Beckenbauer, is recovering from health problems and was unable to attend. “I will accompany my friend from the heart. He was like a brother. A friendship like that lasts a lifetime,” said the former player to the German newspaper Bild. Both played together at New York Cosmos, the last team Pelé defended before retiring from football for good.

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was also in Vila to pay his respects to the king. He extolled the legacy of the greatest number 10 in history and said he will ask all countries in the world to have at least one of their football stadiums named after Pelé.

The wake was scheduled to continue into the early hours of the morning. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should attend the site this Tuesday morning.

After the end of the wake, a funeral procession will follow through the streets of the city to the vertical cemetery Memorial Ecumenical Necropolis. Burial will be reserved for family members only.

