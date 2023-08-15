Tomas Rincon goes to Brazil, to play in the Santos. The Venezuelan midfielder, 35 years old and 37 appearances for Sampdoria last season, has signed a contract that binds him to his new club until December 2024. The deal was made possible by the fact that the player was released, and therefore still eligible for membership from ‘Brasilerao’ clubs.

With an Italian past also in Genoa, Juventus and Turin, Rincon could be used by his new coach Diego Aguirre starting from the next league match, Sunday against Gremio. A match for which Santos also hopes to have their center forward Marcos Leonardo, with whom manager Alexandre Gallo and Aguirre himself will have a meeting within a couple of days to reiterate that he will not be sold in this transfer window.

Player he hasn’t trained for days, because he wants to break with the club (with which he has a contract until 2026) and go to Roma, but Santos, who are fighting against relegation and have no other first strikers, won’t sell him at least until December, despite have come to offer 18 million euros, including bonuses. The refusal to negotiate was reiterated by the management of ‘Peixe’ also in the meeting held with the intermediary Rafaela Pimenta, who had returned to Brazil to try to carry on the discussion on behalf of Roma.