Less than three months before the presidential elections in Brazil, the political landscape of the largest and most populous country in the region is plagued by uncertainties encouraged by the questions raised by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, about the electoral system and that have intensified to the extent that the polls give the leftist candidate and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the winner.

According to the latest survey conducted by the Quaest agency, in July Lula obtained a vote intention of 45 percent in the first roundwhich will take place on October 2, while Bolsonaro, who is expected to launch his candidacy this Sunday for the Liberal Party in his political cradle, Rio de Janeiro, adds 31%.

And it is that despite the fact that the current president cut the distance with respect to the June poll (47 percent against 29 percent), he still lags behind his direct rival, with whom, if faced in a second round, according to the same pollster, I would lose. Quaest estimates that Lula would win 53 percent of the vote.

Along the same lines, a Datafolha poll records a difference of almost 20 points in favor of Lula, with 47% compared to 28% for Bolsonaro, although he estimates that, if null and blank votes are excluded, which are not taken into account for the final result, the margin would be extended to 53% compared to 32%, so the 76-year-old former president would be enough to seize power in the first round.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo: EFE / Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

In that sense, the 67-year-old right-wing leader has insisted that “he cannot accept the October result,” unless the current system, which uses digital ballot boxes, is replaced by printed ballots.

And, despite the fact that he tried at all costs to enact a bill in this regard, it was blocked by the Chamber of Deputies.

Last week, Bolsonaro once again attacked the electoral mechanism before more than 40 ambassadors and diplomats from around the world, whom he invited to the presidential residence for the sole purpose of alleging a lack of transparency in the digital ballot boxes.

One of the president’s arguments to distrust the system is the alleged fraud committed in the 2018 elections, when Bolsonaro defeated Fernando Haddad in the second round.

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil.

The president insists that, due to alleged computer attacks, he could not win in the first round, something that Justice has not been able to prove.

Likewise, his reproaches dot the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), about which he assured at the same meeting that he has “clear links with the left.” This after, at the beginning of 2021, the Supreme Court annulled the corruption convictions against Lula (which allowed him to return to the electoral contest) and for which he spent more than a year and a half in prison.

And in his strategy to destabilize the electorate’s confidence in the voting system, Bolsonaro had already generated a campaign of hostility against the Supreme Court by trying to remove one of its magistrates, while promoting a bill in the Congress, in order to lower the retirement age so that during his years in power he could appoint two new judges to the high court.

An action similar to that of former US President Donald Trump, who appointed three Supreme Court justices during his presidential term and who today have that country facing a dangerous setback in terms of civil rights.

However, the former Army captain seems determined to undermine the presidential elections by issuing, before the Senate, some recommendations to the TSE, among which stands out the proposal that the Armed Forces integrate a parallel control of the elections, in order to provide of “transparency” the process.

As expected, the measure was not accepted by the Court, which also rejected the Executive’s suggestion to make parallel use of printed ballots in the October elections.

Despite the refusal of the Electoral Justice and the calm speeches of political figures, such as that of the attorney general, Augusto Aras, who indicated that the elections will take place “without major turbulence”, and the representative of Transparency International in Brazil, Michael Mohallem , who stressed that the electoral system is safe, The question remains whether a cornered Bolsonaro can instigate a coup.

According to Adrián Gurza Lavalle, a researcher and doctor in Political Science at the University of São Paulo (USP), there is no consensus among analysts as to whether the president would have sufficient support within the armed forces to cause a rebellion.

They are different situations, but if the result does not favor Bolsonaro, something similar to the capture of the Capitol in Washington could happen.

“What is certain is that, in the Federal Public Administration, Bolsonaro employed more than 6,000 soldiers in positions of some importance, a large number of people willing to support the Government, but it is still not clear what type of position they can hold. drink”, assured Gurza Lavalle to this newspaper.

Jean Tible, an analyst and academic at USP, agrees that, despite the numerous military appointments made by Bolsonaro, it is not possible to say exactly how they will support him.

For this reason, for the expert, the panorama seems to point to the fact that, in the event that Bolsonaro is not elected, a crisis like the one experienced in the United States on January 6, 2021, could occur in Brazil, when a mob of supporters in favor of Trump tried to take the Capitol after it did not recognize his defeat against Democrat Joe Biden.

“These are different situations, but if the result does not favor Bolsonaro, something similar to the seizure of the Capitol in Washington could happen. In this sense, it is necessary to analyze how the military, the police and the people, who have lately been increasingly armed, are going to behave,” explains Tible, referring to the dramatic increase in firearms registrations in Brazil since the beginning of the current government, faithful defender of the proliferation of weapons among Brazilians.

Bolsonaro once committed an act of treason against Brazil. It is the 1st time that a president summons the world to announce that he is going to strike a blow. With this act, Bolsonaro confesses that he will lose the election to Lula. Até when will the institutions be complacent with this authoritarian shame? — Dilma Rousseff (@dilmabr) July 19, 2022

In just three years, according to data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, the number of firearms in the hands of individuals tripled. By June 2022, the figure reached 673,818 registrations versus the 197,390 reported in 2019.

Hence, for Tible, even if there is no military coup, Bolsonaro could incite a civil uprising, which currently exceeds the volume of weapons to public agencies, according to figures from the National Arms System (Sinarm).

Just two weeks ago, a Bolsonaro supporter assassinated a local Lula campaign treasurer. Although the president minimized what happened, incitements to violence have been repeated during his term.

polarized final stretch

Lula, candidate for the Workers’ Party, seeks to win at all costs in the first round to avoid a possible coup.

“We are not facing a common election, we are facing a fascist surrounded by militiamen from all sides,” warned the former president, who is running for the sixth time in the presidential elections in Brazil, after making his candidacy official last Thursday.

During the last months, the taunts between Bolsonaro and Lula exclude any other candidate. “Due to serious political errors by some candidates and the successes in the campaigns of Lula and Bolsonaro, it is safe to say that the final stretch will be polarized between both candidates,” Gurza Lavalle stressed.

Lula leads voting intention with 62% in Bahia, Brazil. The survey showed that Bolsonaro has 19 percent of voting intentions in that state, ahead of the elections to elect the new president of the South American country. #Avilmat#LatirAvileño pic.twitter.com/wCJO4Uxzck – Heisy linares Rodríguez (@heisy_linares) July 16, 2022

On the other hand, in his attempt to reduce the advantage with Lula, Bolsonaro managed to distribute and expand several social and economic aid programs less than 12 weeks before the elections, making more funds available to those most in need, in a measure that, according to critics, is designed to boost his popularity for re-election.

What Bolsonaro knows is that his problem is not the electronic ballot boxes

“What Bolsonaro knows is that his problem is not electronic ballot boxes. His problem is the Brazilian people, that is why he is looking for measures to give them money, increase emergency aid and aid,” Lula told Rádio Metrópole, criticizing that “in reality, his (Bolsonaro’s) proposal is an electoral project. . He believes that he can buy the town.”

During the same interview, the former president assured that he would not seek re-election in 2026 if he won in October. According to him, in four years it will be “young people contesting the elections”, so he wants to “leave the country prepared” for this new mandate.

In contrast, as political scientist Marcos Nobre analyzed in the magazine Carta Capital, regardless of the outcome of these elections, Bolsonaro “will not be sentenced to political death.” On the contrary, the rightist “will not stop threatening Brazilian democracy” and, if he loses, he would try to come to power once again in 2026.

How to stop political violence?

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil created a working group to develop and suggest actions to prevent and combat political violence.

The president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, justified the creation of the group by the 13 complaints of “aggression” against parliamentarians and journalists that have occurred in recent days, mainly against opponents of the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

On Friday, the Police arrested a right-wing extremist for threatening Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and members of the Supreme Court.

Lula at the launch of his campaign in the city of Sao Paulo.

The man, identified as Ivan Rejane Fonte Nova Pinto is suspected of using social networks and messaging applications to “threaten the democratic state of Law by defending the extinction” of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to promote “violent actions against its members,” the high court said in a statement.

The temporary prison order and two more search warrants were carried out in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais (southeast), and were issued by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, based on the videos published by Pinto. on his YouTube channel and on other social networks.

The magistrate, according to the information, also ordered the blocking of the defendant’s social networks and the search for weapons, ammunition and computer devices that are related to the events.

In his videos, Pinto encouraged his followers to “hunt” the magistrates of the Supreme Court and various left-wing politicians, including Lula, candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic, and several deputies.

Before his arrest, this same Friday, Pinto published a final video on YouTube in which he laughed at the prison order and in which he reiterated his threats against members of the Supreme Court, inviting “right-wing” militants to go to STF headquarters “and show who’s boss”.

According to the Police, the far-rightist must answer before the Justice for the crimes of “criminal association, incitement to the practice of other crimes and threat to the exercise of the Judicial Power and to the members of the Court.”

DIEGO STACEY SALAZAR

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

