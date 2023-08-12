Da Silva stressed, in a speech on his country’s need for credibility, stability and steadfastness, expecting that the new program would provide these three requirements stimulating the movement of foreign investment.

He expressed his belief that the Brazilian economy will return, with the new program, to growth, and will take the right path, adding that all the capabilities of the state will be harnessed to make it a success, and to repair what was damaged in the past.

He also stressed his full commitment to respecting the environment, as promised in the past, indicating that more than 80 percent of the energy needed for upcoming projects will be clean.