The elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has closed a four-year circle this week. When Jair Bolsonaro won the elections in 2018, one of the first decisions he made was to withdraw his country’s offer to host the 2019 UN climate summit (which was finally held in Madrid) after a campaign in which he even threatened to with getting his country out of the Paris Agreement. Four years later, after defeating his far-right rival at the polls, Lula da Silva has announced that he will offer the UN that the 2025 summit, COP30, be held in his country, in some of the Amazon regions.

The announcement was made during his first official trip outside Brazil after the victory, which was precisely to the climate summit that is being held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh, the COP27. The gesture is interpreted as an endorsement of the fight against climate change and as the return of this country to this global battle. Lula da Silva has left no room for doubt: “Brazil is back in the world.” “Brazil is not going to be a country without solidarity”, she added during an act with governors of the Brazilian Amazon, who have been the ones who have first asked her to apply for Brazil to host COP30.

The involvement of this country is essential to combat climate change, not only because it is the main Latin American economy, but also because most of the Amazon is located within its borders, the enormous tropical forest critical for planetary biodiversity and for slowing down change. climate, since its vegetation retains carbon dioxide, preventing it from concentrating in the atmosphere and warming the planet even more. That is why it is important that this first official act of Lula outside of his country has been together with the governors of various Amazonian regions.

“We are going to fight environmental crimes without truce”, Lula da Silva promised in another act at the summit, where he announced a “strengthening” of control instruments in the Amazon to prevent illegal logging or uncontrolled extraction. The president-elect recalled that in the last three years, under Bolsonaro’s mandate, deforestation has increased by 73% in the Amazon. Lula da Silva has criticized the “disastrous government” of the outgoing president, which has caused “devastation of the environment”. “There is no climate security without a protected Amazon”, warned Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian leader landed at the beginning of the week —aboard a private plane belonging to the controversial businessman José Seripieri Filho— in Sharm el Sheikh and on Tuesday he met with the highest representatives of the United States and China in these negotiations, John Kerry and Xie Zhen Hua . Also with the Spanish vice president for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. They were all private acts, so until this Wednesday there have been no public interventions. In addition, since he has not formally taken office —something that will happen on January 1— he is not considered head of state at this meeting. In fact, the negotiating team is headed by representatives appointed by the Bolsonaro government, who has never attended any of these summits.

The country’s green challenges

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Reconstructing Brazil’s environmental policy will be one of the most important and urgent challenges of the future Lula da Silva government. The country’s energy matrix is ​​quite clean, because hydroelectric is the main source of energy, but its carbon dioxide emissions are linked to land use: both extensive cattle ranching and deforestation. The city that expels the most emissions into the atmosphere of the territory is not São Paulo, but the small São Félix do Xingu, in the Amazon, which with some 90,000 inhabitants and an area equivalent to Portugal, concentrates the largest bovine herd in the country, with almost two million head of cattle.

During the Bolsonaro government, deforestation in the Amazon broke all records. In the first three years of his administration, the jungle lost more than 34,000 square kilometers, according to official data captured via satellite by the National Institute for Space Research. It is an area larger than all of Catalonia. The data for 2022 has not yet been disclosed, despite the fact that the elected Executive believes that the Bolsonaro administration already has them and hopes to disclose them when COP27 passes, as it did last year, to avoid criticism.

Wood accumulated in a sawmill in the Porto Velho district from illegal logging in the Amazon.

Stopping illegal logging and fires will be the number one priority, and for this, an entire structure that was devastated in recent years will have to be repaired, which will take time. The results will only begin to be seen in the medium term. The bodies that prosecute environmental crimes, such as the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA), were practically dismantled based on budget cuts and fines are hardly issued anymore, which in recent years has given wings to all kinds of offenders. Bolsonaro’s speech in favor of regularizing illegal mining on indigenous lands and nature reserves also helped. On the Yanomami indigenous land, on the Brazil-Venezuela border, there are more than 20,000 gold prospectors working illegally, polluting rivers with mercury and threatening the natives. The indigenous movement hopes that one of Lula’s first measures will be the immediate expulsion of these invaders.

These indigenous people, true guardians of the forest (the territories they manage are the best preserved, despite the increasing invasions in recent years), also hope that the process of demarcating their lands will continue, when the Brazilian State recognized as legal owners. In the elections four years ago, Bolsonaro promised not to dedicate “another centimeter” to indigenous lands, and he did. In the drawer there are dozens of administrative processes that the Lula government will have to analyze. For now, the president-elect has promised to create for the first time a Ministry of Original Peoples, something that the indigenous movement already considers an important achievement. Lula has reiterated this promise on Wednesday at COP27 and has assured that these peoples “must be the protagonists of the protection of the Amazon.”

Lula knows that green diplomacy can restore Brazil to the role it lost on the international scene during the Bolsonaro years, and the search for foreign investment that helps create alternatives for sustainable development, especially in the Amazon region (home to almost 30 million Brazilians, the majority, very poor), will be central. For this, the Amazon Fund will have to be revived, a receptacle for donations from foreign countries to help keep the forest standing. Norway and Germany, the main financiers, froze their contributions in the face of Bolsonaro’s policies, but have already announced that they are willing to collaborate with the new Brazilian Executive. Lula will have to strike a balance to seek these resources and at the same time allay the fears of those who, especially on the extreme right or in areas such as the Armed Forces, see all the international concern towards the Amazon as interference, or even as a threat. to national sovereignty.

Former Environment Minister Marina Silva, who is leading the pools to return to office, said these days that the situation that the new government will find is much worse than when Lula first came to the presidency in 2003, but at the same time Brazil can also recover the policies that gave positive results. When Silva was minister, between 2003 and 2008, she launched various environmental protection programs that caused deforestation to fall by 83% in a decade. Silva ended up leaving office after continuous scuffles with other ministers who accused her of hindering infrastructure works. After her departure from the Executive, Lula and Marina Silva spent years apart. They reconciled in the last campaign, after Lula assumed a good part of the environmental agenda of his former minister. Among these proposals is the creation of a National Authority on Climate Change, a technical body that would supervise that all the ministries work in favor of fulfilling Brazil’s commitments against global warming.

Claims Lula da Silva has defended multilateralism at COP27, although he has also maintained a critical tone with the current configuration of the UN. He has called for a reform of the Security Council, whose composition dates back to the end of World War II, so that it reflects the current distribution of balances between countries.

In addition, he has reproached developed countries for not fulfilling their promise to mobilize a total of 100,000 million dollars a year (an equivalent amount in euros) from 2020 for climate aid for developing nations. “I have come here to collect what was promised at COP15,” said the Brazilian president-elect, referring to the 2009 climate summit, in which that commitment was finalized.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter