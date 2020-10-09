Eleven months. The last time Brazil went so long without playing was 33 years ago. After the painful elimination in the rooms of 1986 World Cup, on penalties, against France. That break served so that the generation of Zico, Sócrates and Junior will pass the baton to the promotion of young soccer players led by Romario, Bebeto, Mazinho and Taffarel, that years later the tetra-championship, also on penalties, against Italy in the US.

With the World Cup in Qatar within two years, Tite does not consider a generational change. Its great star remains Neymar. The leader and captain, Casemiro. But since his last game, the victory against South Korea (3-0) in November 2019, the Brazilian coach had plenty of time to reflect, observe and draw a Strategic plan to face the path towards the only objective that a Brazilian coach can have: win the World Cup. And given the evolution of Neymar as a footballer, who made a transition from winger to midfielder, Tite has decided definitely change the system. Will abandon your traditional 4-3-3 to adopt a 4-2-3-1, very similar to the one Koeman has implemented in Barcelona.

After a great season at PSG, it would be Neymar the responsibility of create the plays in the debut of Brazil in the South American qualification for Qatar 2022 against Bolivia. But the star has had low back pain for two days and could miss another game with the Seleção.

Neymar and the nightmare of injuries



The Neymar’s physical problems they are a constant headache for Tite. Since the World Cup in Russia, Neymar has only been in 11 of Brazil’s 22 games due to injuries. He had to be substituted in minutes 8, 20 and 12 of the friendlies against Cameroon, Qatar and Nigeria, respectively, and could not be in the 2019 Copa América.

While Rodrygo, Vinicius or another young man steps forward, The coach has no choice but to continue hoping to have Neymar. Eleven months ago he was gone. Today, maybe neither.