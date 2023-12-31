In an end-of-year message, the first lady lists the achievements of the Lula government and states that “Brazilians are dreaming again”

First lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, said this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) that, in 2023, “all and all” went up to “ramp” with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “That in 2024 we can, together, follow the path of unity, respect and affection to rebuild our Brazil.”

In end of year message published on X (formerly Twitter), Janja lists the government's achievements throughout the year: “We recovered the economy, we saw our people regain access to healthcare, work, studies. They tried to attack democracy in the most absurd ways possible, but we proved that truth, respect and love will always speak louder.”

The First Lady continues: “Brazil returned to the world through the front door and our people were once again respected and lived with dignity! We had very important achievements, such as the re-creation of several ministries, the creation of the Equal Pay Law, the increase in the child vaccination rate, the return of Minha Casa, Minha Vida, Farmácia Popular, Mais Médicos and many other programs that changed and will continue to change the lives of the population”.

She also states that, this year, “Brazilians started dreaming again and, more than that, they made dreams come true again”.

Janja and Lula will spend the New Year at the Restinga da Marambaia naval base, in Rio de Janeiro. The couple embarked with their family on December 26th. The president will be on recess until January 3rd.

Restinga da Marambaia is approximately 42 km long and is separated from the mainland by the Bacalhau Channel, in Barra de Guaratiba (Rio de Janeiro).