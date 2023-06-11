President of the European Commission will meet with the PT on Monday (June 12) in Brasília

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Brazil has returned to being an international player with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Presidency. She stated that the EU (European Union) wants to take advantage of the rapprochement with the Brazilian government to “give new impetus” in the partnership of the European bloc with the country.



Von der Leyen made the statement in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published this Sunday (11.jun.2023). The European leader will meet with Lula on Monday (June 12) in Brasília.

She defended the president’s environmental agenda and encouraged the Brazilian government to “protect the Amazon, as well as the indigenous communities that live there”.

“Indigenous people play a central role in preserving and sustainably using the forest and developing Brazil’s potential as a green superpower”declared Von der Leyen.



Regarding the EU agreement with Mercosur, Von der Leyen stated that the proposal will help to “address common challenges such as climate action and respect for labor rights” of the 2 blocks.



On May 11, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vira, said that the EU is “very protectionist” and highlighted the difficulty of concluding the agreement.

Read other subjects addressed by Von der Leyen in the interview: