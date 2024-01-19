Argentines were the majority of international visitors, with 1.9 million entries; year closed 7% below the historic mark of 2019

Brazil received 5.9 million tourists international markets in 2023. The data was released by Embratur (Brazilian Tourism Company) on Thursday (January 18, 2024) in the annual balance of foreign visitors. According to the municipality, linked to the Ministry of Tourismtourism in the country has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2023, 5,908,341 foreigners visited Brazil. There was an increase in 62.7% compared to 2022. However, last year's number is still 7% lower than those recorded before the covid pandemic, which began in 2020. In 2019, 6.3 million people from other countries visited Brazil.

“We are very close to reaching pre-pandemic numbers and with the set of actions and programs that the Ministry of Tourism has been establishing in the field of structuring and promoting destinations, we will surpass, in 2024, the number of international tourists in 2019”said the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino.

According to Embratur, tourism has injected R$31 billion to the Brazilian economy in 2023, of which R$3 billion were in November – which is 13.3% higher than that recorded in the same month of 2011, until then the best period since 1995.

Argentines were the nationality that visited Brazil the most in 2023, with 1.9 million people. Americans were the 2nd largest group, with 668.5 thousand tourists. It is followed by Chile, which did not enter the top 3 since 2018. Brazil received 458,500 Chileans last year.

Read the top 10 below:

SP IS THE MOST VIEWED

São Paulo was the Brazilian state that received the most international tourists, with 2.1 million visitors in 2023. Rio de Janeiro came in 2nd place, with 1.1 million people from other countries, followed by Rio Grande do Sul, with 1 million foreigners.

The main route of entry to Brazil was by plane, with a total of 3.7 million entries in 2023, followed by land, with 1.9 million entries.

WORLD SCENARIO

In 2022, according to UNWTO (World Tourism Organization)agency of UN (United Nations) for tourismBrazil received 3.63 million foreign tourists.

The international flow is monitored by OMT. Data for 2023 has not yet been released.

France, the most visited country, closed 2022 with 79.4 million tourists. It was followed by Spain and Türkiye.

In Latin America, Mexico was the most visited country, with 38.3 million entries. Next is the Dominican Republic with 7.16 million.

NMercosur (Southern Common Market), the country that received the most tourists was Argentina, with 3.89 million tourists. Uruguay came in 3rd place, with 2.47 million tourists. Paraguay received 580 thousand visits in 2022.