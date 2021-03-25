São Paulo (Reuters)

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it is looking to stop the growing change of coaches between first-division clubs, with restrictions on appointment and dismissal, starting next season.

Brazilian clubs are notorious for their impatience, and some change coaches three or four times a year.

Fulia de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on its website that only three of the 20 clubs retained their coaches last season, and the four clubs that had landed changed coaches at least three times each.

According to the new CBF regulations, clubs can fire a coach and hire a new coach from outside the club once a season.

The decision also applies to coaches who quit in order to join other clubs.

“This is a tremendous development for Brazilian football, and it will be in the interest of clubs and coaches as well, and establish a more mature relationship, allow for a longer and more stable period of work, and end the game of musical chairs between coaches,” said Rogerio Capoclio, president of the Brazilian Federation, in a statement.

The Brazilian Federation stated that if any team dismisses more than one coach, he will not be able to sign a substitute from outside the club, and we will have to appoint a coach who has already been working within the club for at least six months, and the team has the right to sign a coach from outside the club if the coach resigns.

The Brazilian League begins on May 29 and ends on December 5.