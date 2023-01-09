Brazil | Researcher: There is no possibility of a coup in Brazil

According to Professor Teivo Teivainen, the protest movement lacks the support of the armed forces and the economic elite.

in Brazil there is no threat of a coup, despite Sunday’s attack on the core of power, says the professor of world politics at the University of Helsinki Teivo Teivainen.

“It is unlikely that this will lead to a proper coup, because the Brazilian armed forces will not support it. A coup d’état would take Brazil into quite a limbo in terms of international politics,” says Teivainen.

Hundreds of previous presidents Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasília on Sunday. About 200 attackers were arrested.

Teivainen visited the city of Belo Horizonte in a protest camp the other week. There are similar ones in Brazil’s biggest cities, mostly near military bases.

Based on the visit, Teivainen was not surprised by the rush on Sunday.

“The feelings were [leirissä] hot. Military intervention was hoped for and communism was feared. It was clear that some kind of movement was hoped for in the camp, but I didn’t think that a coup would have any chance of success.”

Supporters of ousted president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential palace in the capital, Brazil, on Sunday.

Protesters have often sat in camps for months, calling for the armed forces to oust the president elected in October Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. That is unlikely to happen, as a takeover would leave Brazil alone.

“It is difficult to see any country in the Western Hemisphere that should be supported. Most South American countries now have leftist governments. The United States had a similar situation two years ago, so it would be very difficult for it to support a coup.”

In the United States, the previous president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Congress on Capitol Hill almost exactly two years ago. The event has inspired Brazilian protesters.

Bolsonaro has himself spoken longingly of the military junta governments of the 1980s, but according to Teivainen, there has not been very active longing. Bolsonaro also knows that the armed forces have no desire to launch a hijacking.

“It’s hard to get inside his head, but there is so much uncertainty in this hijacking attempt that he shouldn’t hang his own political future on it,” says Teivainen.

From the protest movement the support of the economic elite and the middle class is also missing.

President Lula, elected for the new term, is indeed a leftist, but that does not mean that the center-right cannot melt Lula. Lula’s first presidential terms from 2003 to 2011 were a time of strong economic growth in Brazil.

“When Lula was last president, big companies grew enormously. The poor got richer and the rich got richer, and many did well. Some of the financial elite have good memories of Lula,” says Teivainen.

“The economic elite think that things are going well enough with Lula, and a messy and desperate coup would only cause chaos.”

Bolsonaro’s supporters are not going anywhere per se. Bolsonaro has supporters in important positions, such as governors and members of parliament, and in the presidential election Bolsonaro received almost 50 percent of the vote.

Influential supporters of the coup have not signed up, with the exception of some evangelical pastors. According to Teivainen, the evangelical denominations in Brazil, i.e. neo-Pentecostal Protestants, play a big role in the street demonstrations.