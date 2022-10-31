Brazil | Researcher: Some voted for Lula because Bolsonaro worried – “At least it’s easier to get rid of Lula”

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took part in the Brazilian presidential election for the sixth time, beat the incumbent Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s election by a margin of about two million votes.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva feels resurrected. It’s not about religion, it’s about politics.

The iconic leader of the Labor Party defeated Brazil’s sitting president in Sunday’s election Jair Bolsonaro by about two million votes.

“They tried to bury me alive and here I am,” Lula said outside a hotel press room in São Paulo of El País newspaper by.

Lula is a familiar sight in Brazil’s presidential elections. He lost elections in 1989, 1994 and 1998, and won in 2002, 2006 – and now 2022.

However, a third victory seemed impossible for a long time. At the time of the 2018 presidential election, Lula was in prison after receiving a 12-year sentence for, among other things, money laundering.

The last chance to rise to the top of politics opened when the Supreme Court overturned his conviction, citing a flawed legal process and the fact that the judge who handed down the sentence was not impartial.

Relieveddescribes the situation in Brazil Visiting researcher affiliated with the Foreign Policy Institute Lauri Tähtinen post-election atmosphere in the country. The feared major unrest has not broken out so far.

In the end, many center-rightists, who had begun to worry about Bolsonaro’s authoritarian grips, also lined up behind Lula.

“They think that it is at least easier to get rid of Lula than Bolsonaro.”

However, Tähtinen does not believe that Lula is capable of uniting two politically divided countries.

“As a person, he is very opinionated, but it was considered that he is the only one who can beat the sitting president. He is under pressure to act as a non-Bolsonaro president rather than a leftist president. I hope he will be able to push for things that are good for Brazil, even if he doesn’t unite the country.”

Lulan the first election victory at the beginning of the 2000s was historic: the son of an illiterate single mother fought his way from being a shoe shiner to the presidency.

Supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrating the election victory.

Lula’s legacy was also impressive. Brazil’s economy was booming with the boom in raw materials, and the left-wing leader launched new social programs. A completely new middle class was born in the country, when 20–30 million people rose from poverty and were able to participate in society in a new way.

“Lula had an inventive social policy. Now, however, the starting points are completely different. China strives for self-sufficiency, and cannot trust that China’s growth will also grow Brazil,” says Tähtinen.

According to Tähtinen, the agricultural sector currently makes up such a large part of Brazil’s gross domestic product that its political voice overshadows many other perspectives.

“As a former industrial worker, Lula should be able to revive industry and new sectors of the economy.”

Lulan the task is also made more difficult by the fact that the reputation of a politician who was once very loved has, in the eyes of some, been tarnished for good. Although his conviction was overturned, Lula’s involvement in the historic money laundering ring was never clarified.

Tähtinen knows many former staunch supporters of the Labor Party who have since turned to vote for Bolsonaro.

“It is difficult to know what Lula’s share actually was. In these cases, it is typical that the biggest manager is not directly involved in the case. However, many people call Lula a bandit and could never trust him, so great was the machine that was used to carry out billion-dollar corruption.”

Although Lula’s reputation has taken a hit at home, she is known abroad mostly for good things, such as protecting the Amazon rainforest.

“He is remembered in the world as a great leader and therefore has the opportunity to open doors that would never have opened for Bolsonaro,” says Tähtinen.

Among other things, the aim may be to complete the Mercosur trade agreement with the European Union.

However, for the doors to really open, Lula needs to understand that the world has changed a lot since he last ruled Brazil. At the time, the social democrat’s warm relations with authoritarian left-wing leaders in Latin America, such as Venezuela Hugo Chávez and Cuba Fidel Castro with did not attract much attention in Europe.

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro waved a Brazilian flag during a protest on a highway near Florianopolis on Monday.

Now it is difficult to handle international relations without clearly choosing a side.

“The fact that Brazil does not give its support to pro-Russian left-wing dictatorships in Latin America may be as important to Europeans as the protection of the Amazon rainforest,” Tähtinen states.

Lula’s rise to the leadership of Brazil may also cause competition for the position of Latin America’s most prominent left-wing leader. Until now, the title has belonged to Mexico For Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“If Lula acts with respect for democracy and human rights, he can get on top of the cabinet. However, it requires that he understands that he has been chosen for his role as an advocate of democracy and human rights also internationally and not only at home.”