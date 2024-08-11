The firefighters The rescue of the bodies of the victims of the plane crash that occurred on Friday in the Brazilian state of São Paulo was completed on Saturday.of which the first two have already been identified, official sources reported.

The rescue work of the bodies concluded at 18:30 local time on Saturday, almost 30 hours later. that the Voepass airline plane suffered a nosedive in a residential condominium in Vinhedo, a city in the interior of the state of São Paulo (southeast).

“The work of rescuing the bodies, which was the most urgent part, has been completed thanks to the combined efforts of several entities that participated in the tasks,” said the spokesperson for the Fire Department, Lieutenant Olivia Perroni, in a press conference she gave at the site near the tragedy.

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed with 61 people on board in Brazil. Photo:AFP

The officer added that they were removed from the rubble. 34 male and 28 female bodies, including those of two minors, corresponding to the 62 occupants of the aircraft (58 passengers and 4 crew members) according to the list released by Voepass.

The lieutenant also said that 50 bodies have already been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in São Paulo, where 30 have already undergone the respective autopsy and identification work is underway.

According to firefighters, two of the victims, the pilot and co-pilot, have so far been identified through fingerprint tests.

Perroni assured that Firefighters had difficulty rescuing the last bodies, which were in the rear of the aircraft, since this was the part that was most destroyed by the impact. and by the fire that occurred after the collision with the ground.

According to the fire department, the bodies in the front section can be identified by fingerprint tests, but those in the back section, which were burned, will need other types of techniques, including genetic comparison.

Fire Capt. Michael Cristo said the bodies were found sitting in the seats they occupied on the plane, and none had been thrown from the aircraft, which could help with identification.

Victims of the Brazil flight. Photo:Capture:

Around 250 firefighters, rescue workers, experts, police officers and investigators are working on the rescue work, which continues on Sunday with the removal of debris and the gathering of evidence for the investigation.

The airline Voepass released a statement on Saturday morning to include a man who did not initially appear on the list of victims due to failures in the check-in validation, confirming that there were 62 victims.

In the afternoon, the company issued another statement to clarify that the passenger list included three Venezuelans and one Portuguese woman who used Brazilian documents to board the ship, but who have dual nationality.

The Venezuelan victims were identified as Josgleidys González, her mother, María Parra, and her son, Joslan Pérez, the latter aged 4, who embarked for São Paulo with the intention of returning to their country after four years in Brazil.

The crashed plane, a twin-engine ATR-72-500 model manufactured in France, was flying between Cascavel and São Paulo. and had an accident when he was about 80 kilometers from reaching his destination.

Despite landing in a residential area, the aircraft crashed in the backyards of a housing complex without damaging any buildings or leaving any victims on the ground.

Accident area in Brazil. Photo:AFP

Researchers to analyze data from black boxes

The investigators also said on Sunday that they had recovered all the information contained in the black boxes of the crashed plane.

“On Sunday morning we achieved 100% success in obtaining voice and data information from the recorders (black boxes) in the moments leading up to the accident,” said the director of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Air Accidents (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force, Brigadier General Marcelo Moreno.

The data was obtained and validated and now we have to transform that huge amount of data into useful information for society.

The officer, in a press conference he held in Vinhedo, stated that Investigators will now begin to analyse all the data extracted to try to discover the causes of the accident.

“The work has just begun. The data has been obtained and validated and now we have to transform this huge amount of data into information useful to society,” said the general, who highlighted Cenipa’s ability to extract data from the black boxes without the need to request help from other countries.

Moreno did not provide any information about what was recovered and promised to deliver “within 30 days” a first preliminary report with the data obtained and which could clarify much of what happened with the Voepass airline plane.

Air crash area in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo:AFP

The two recorders, one a voice recorder with conversations in the cockpit and another a data recorder with all the flight information, were recovered on Friday night and sent on Saturday to Cenipa’s main laboratory in Brasilia.

The general said yesterday that it is still premature to comment on the different hypotheses that specialists have put forward regarding the causes of the accident, the main one of which is the possible accumulation of ice on the wings of the aircraft, which would explain its spin.

“At this time we cannot say whether that was decisive or not,” said the officer, who clarified that the aircraft was certified to travel in such conditions and had devices to prevent the formation of ice.