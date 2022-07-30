Brazilian police rescued a woman and her two children, who had been kidnapped by their father for 17 yearsa period in which they were imprisoned at home, the authorities reported this Friday.

The woman and her two children, ages 19 and 22, they were found tied up, dirty and malnourished in a room in unsanitary conditions in Guaratibaa neighborhood located in the western part of Rio de Janeiro, explained in a statement the Military Police, who managed to release them after receiving an anonymous complaint.

The authorities also detained the kidnapper, identified as Luiz Antonio Santos Silva, father of the two young men, who had the appearance of children due to obvious signs of malnutrition, according to Military Police Captain William Oliveira, who participated in the operation. bailing out.

“The youths, who would be the children of the woman and of the suspect holding them captive, were tied up, dirty and malnourished,” the Rio Military Police said in a statement.

Santos Silva kept his wife and two children imprisoned for nearly two decades in a room made of bare cement, without drinking water, full of humidity, with feces, and without air circulation, since the windows and doors were boarded up.

We offered him water, I asked him if he had eaten anything and if he wanted to eat, he said no. He said ‘no, or no, I can’t eat, he won’t let us eat without his permission

once rescuedthe woman told the authorities that she had not seen the light of day for 17 years and that they could only eat when authorized by their husband.

The mother told the authorities that sometimes they went up to three days without eating and that they were constantly victims of physical and psychological violence by her husband and alleged captor.

“He said that he had not seen the light of day for 17 years, it was the first time in all that time, and he said that he felt pain from the sunlight,” Oliveira said, in statements collected by local media.

“You have to stay with me until the end, you will only leave here dead“, the victim told the police about her husband’s threats, which did not allow her to work or allow the young people to study.

Although they are of legal age, the children appear to be children, as can be seen in images published by Brazilian media.

Rio de Janeiro police rescue a family kidnapped 17 years ago. Photo: EFE/Military Police of Rio de Janeiro

“I explained to her that she and the children were now free and that the man had been arrested, but she still insisted and did not eat anything,” he added.

The young people, for their part, did not speak, they were anxious and babbled. “Initially we thought they were children, due to the degree of malnutrition,” Oliveira said.

I spoke with her (the mother) in the ambulance (after being rescued). She could neither speak nor express herself due to weakness.

“We saw the state in which the two children came out and I think they would not have survived another week,” Marizete Dias, a Guaratiba inhabitant, told G1.

Residents of the neighborhood told the media that Santos Silva was nicknamed “DJ”, for the acronym for disco in English, because he used to play loud music, apparently to prevent the screams of his relatives from being heard in the street.

And they assured that the case had already been reported two years ago, but that the authorities only acted until now. The man must answer for the crimes of kidnapping, torture, mistreatment and assault, according to G1.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP