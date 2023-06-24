Lula says that the government spoke about the need for investments with the president of the development bank, Ilan Goldfajn, in Paris

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (June 24, 2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, met with the president of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), Ilan Goldfajn. According to the PT member, the conversation was about the need for investments so that Brazil “can guarantee the cleanest energy matrix on the planet” and contribute to the global energy transition. “In July [na Celac], a project will be presented on this issue of wind energy, solar energy, green hydrogen. Brazil will certainly be an exporter of hydrogen to some parts of the world”, said the president in an interview with journalists in Paris.

