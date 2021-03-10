The Brazilian government asked China to sale of 30 million doses of vaccines due to the risk of having to paralyze the immunization due to lack of dose, according to an official document accessed by the local press

“The national vaccination campaign runs the risk of being interrupted due to lack of doses given the shortage of international supply,” says the document delivered to the Chinese Embassy in Brasilia, according to CNN-Brazil.

“The Ministry of Health is seeking to establish contact with new providers, especially those of the Sinopharm laboratory, whose vaccine is of proven efficacy,” continues the text signed by Colonel Elcio Franco, Deputy Minister of Health

Brazil began vaccination on January 17 and until this Tuesday night they were 8.7 million people immunized, of which more than 70% received the Chinese drug Coronavac, from the Sinovac laboratory, and the rest received the Oxford vaccine, produced by the AstraZeneca laboratory

The national government bought those from Oxford, thanks to the only contract signed so far, and the government of São Paulo acquired the Chinese Coronavac vaccines

Now, the national authorities are trying to sign an agreement to receive 30 million doses of Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine in the first half of this year

It happens that relations with Beijing are not going through their best moment after the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, accused last year that the Chinese “dictatorship” of “hiding” data on the emergence of the virus, which led to a protest by the ambassador, Yang Wanming

Faced with this delicate diplomatic situation, the head of Deputies, Arthur Lira, began a negotiation on his own with the Chinese ambassador, with whom he spoke this week to request support

“I am addressing the Chinese government at times of great anguish for Brazilians (in which we require) our Chinese allies to have a friendly, human look, who help us overcome the pandemic with supplies and vaccines, “says a letter from Lira sent to the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Brasilia

Previously, Lira had meetings with other governors who promote a national program of vaccination and isolation measures. on the sidelines of President Bolsonaro.

Source: ANSA