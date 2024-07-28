A Paraná Health Department confirmed a death from whooping cough in the state. The victim is a 6-month-old baby living in the city of Londrina. This is the first death in the country after 3 years without deaths from the disease, according to information from the Ministry of Health. The death of a 3-month-old baby, resident in Irati, in the southeast region of the state, is also being investigated for the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, from January to the first half of June, 24 cases of whooping cough were confirmed in Paraná, which represents an increase of 500% compared to the same period last year, when there were four positive diagnoses. In all of 2023, there were 17 cases.

One way to protect against the disease is to get vaccinated during pregnancy, as the vaccine helps protect the baby by transferring antibodies during pregnancy. Children are immunized with the pentavalent and DTP vaccines.

Known as ‘whooping cough’, whooping cough is a highly contagious acute respiratory infectious disease. Transmission occurs mainly through direct contact between the sick person and an unvaccinated person through droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing or even speaking.

In Brazil, the last epidemic peak of whooping cough occurred in 2014, when more than 8,500 cases were confirmed.

The main symptoms of the disease are fever, malaise, runny nose and dry, sometimes intense cough. Vaccines against whooping cough are part of the National Immunization Program.

With information from Brazil Agency.