The situation of health personnel in Brazil in the midst of the covid-19 crisis reaches alarming figures with about 1,600 deceased and 112 thousand 997 infected, according to data from medical organizations, which have also identified the main problems of the crisis within the union.

According to data added by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen), until last May, almost 1,600 health professionals died in Brazil due to complications of covid-19.

The latest Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health (June 14) pointed out that, so far this year, 112,997 health professionals have been diagnosed with covid-19. The most affected professions have been nursing technicians and assistants (29.5 percent), followed by nurses (16.9 percent), doctors (10.6 percent), and community health workers (5.3 percent).

With more than 500 thousand accumulated deaths from covid-19, Brazil remains in third place in the nations with the highest number of infected, with more than 17.8 million, only behind the United States and India, and in second place in the number of deaths, after the United States, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

For Bruno Ferraz, from the Department of Primary Care of the municipality of Duque de Caxias, one of the most populous in the state of Rio de Janeiro, a great challenge has been physical and emotional fatigue.

“On the one hand, there is the fatigue of the professionals, physically exhausted by a much greater volume of work. And also the mental fatigue, many were attacked by the disease, or lost someone close, it is something that greatly affects the emotional part of all “, he claimed.

Another great challenge has been the tiredness of the population in relation to social restriction measures.

“We see more and more people not respecting the necessary measures, which means that the contamination curve does not fall, even with the start of vaccination. It is fifteen months into this new reality and that trend exists,” he said in dialogue with Xinhua.

The third great challenge presented has been to deal with a unknown disease, still denied by many or to which the proper importance is not given.

“Covid-19 seems to be several diseases in one. While in people with morbidities it develops in a soft way, healthy people end up dying due to the disease,” he stressed.

He added that “we still do not have clarity in the fight and control of the disease, and also the lack of an effective medication once the disease has settled.”

Covid-19, a tsunami of learning

The covid-19 reinforced the importance of primary care in prevention and early diagnosis, for which the Unified Health System (SUS), which guarantees universal coverage in public institutions, has played a fundamental role in Brazil.

“We have 500 thousand deaths, but if there were no SUS, that number would be much higher. That universal access allowed people to have access to immunization, to immediate care, especially in a period when there was a great general economic loss.” , he pointed.

According to nurse Erica Guimaraes, also from Rio de Janeiro, the most difficult thing has been unexpected in disease behavior, and the challenge of losing so many patients.

“Today, for example, I went to do a flu vaccination, and I learned that the patient’s daughter had died of covid. In basic care, one gets very involved with the families, enters the house and knows everyone. these losses are a great challenge, “he acknowledged.

The professionals who face the greatest difficulties are those who work on the front line of the hospital level, where they witness the death of their patients.

“Many are very saturated, because every day is very exhausting, the deaths are very evident and the emotional is very affected. Hospitals suffer a lot, no one is prepared to see so many deaths in such a short time,” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health professionals have gone through different stages, from conducting tests, monitoring patients and now the vaccination process.

Erica emphasizes that “every day is something new, I have almost 20 years of profession and with the pandemic I was thrown into a tsunami of learning, as now in the vaccination process “.

“The vaccination It has been something very rewarding. As much as the numbers indicate that the disease is progressing, I believe that vaccination will help. I am optimistic about the future and I believe that we will be able to overcome that, “he said.

DMZ