Brazil notified this Saturday, 2, 127 new deaths from covid-19. In all, there are 660,192 victims of the disease in the country. The moving average of daily deaths, whose objective is to eliminate distortions between working days and the weekend, dropped 35% in two weeks and stood at 197, compared to 206 the day before. It is the first day that the index has been below 200 since January 18.

In the last 24 hours, 23,032 cases of coronavirus were reported. With this, the number of positive diagnoses is now 29,995,638. The moving average of cases stood at 23,878 on Saturday, down 36% from two weeks ago.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 28.8 million people have recovered from Covid.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

