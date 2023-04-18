The statement came after President Lula said that the US was encouraging the war in Ukraine

The United States criticized Brazil this Monday (17.Apr.2023) after President Luiz Inacio Lula Silva (PT) say that the country was encouraging the war in Ukraine.

In conversation with journalists, the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that Lula “is repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts”. He also stated that the comments made by the Brazilian president “were wrong”.

On a trip to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday (April 16), Lula said that the war was Russia and Ukraine’s fault

“I think the construction of the war was easier than the exit from the war. Because the war decision was taken by 2 countries [Rússia e Ucrânia]”, said the head of the Brazilian Executive at the time.

By saying that the war in Europe is the indistinct responsibility of Russia and Ukraine, Lula adopted a pro-Russian rhetoric. Until now, the president has been saying only that it would be necessary to form a group of countries not involved in the conflict to mediate a peace agreement. He had also been highly critical of the US.