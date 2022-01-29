In 2021, Brazil remained the country that kills the most transgender people in the world, a leadership maintained since the ranking began to be formulated in 2008. In the last year alone, there were 140 murders of transvestites and transsexuals mapped by the Associação dossier National Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), released this Friday, 28, the eve of Trans Pride Day. But this total comes up against underreporting of cases, lack of coordination at the federal level of the survey and disrespect for the gender identity of victims, susceptible to suffering a “second death” in death records.

Although the 140 homicides located by Antra represent a decrease in relation to the previous year, they are still above the total average since 2008, according to which 123.8 transvestites and transsexuals are killed annually in Brazil. Most victims follow the same pattern as in previous years: they are black (81%), with a female identity (96%), were attacked in public spaces (77.5%) and are up to 35 years old (81%), average life span of this population in the country. “By no means has transphobic violence diminished. It is still above average, which is already a very high rate compared to other countries in the world ranking”, says Bruna Benevides, political organizer at Antra and author of the dossier.

dead teenager

Last year, Brazil also became the world leader in the minimum age for these murders, after 13-year-old Keron Ravache, a teenager, was punched, clubbed and stabbed to death in Camocim, in the interior of Ceará. She is the youngest victim of transphobia on record not only here, but among the 31 other countries with cases reported by the NGO Transgender Europe (TGEU).

To get an idea of ​​the disparity, the second and third places in the TGEU ranking belong to Mexico and the United States, which added up to 65 and 53 victims of transphobia respectively in 2021 – less than half of Brazil.

“This profile is frightening when we look at the age of the victims. Exactly because of a public security policy that does not take into account social factors or prevention actions”, points out Bruna. “In addition, young trans women are being expelled from home, school and the formal job market at an earlier age.”

This social helplessness reflects on another striking feature in the profile of victims of transphobia in Brazil in 2021: the majority, 78%, live from prostitution. Antra estimates that at least 90% of the female trans population is in this situation, most of them on a compulsory basis, that is, they survive this way because they cannot get a job.

When asked about actions to reduce violence against this population, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights informed the hotlines of Dial 100, for general violations of human rights, and Dial 180, of violence against women.

“There is a lack of action to tackle transphobia. No initiative has been taken”, says Bruna. “So, we realize that this violence is not recognized, and the government turns its back on our population.”

Resilience

The model from Espírito Santo, Alice Felis, almost became another statistic of transphobia at the end of 2020, the year in which the country recorded 175 homicides of this population. She was beaten and stabbed in her own apartment in Copacabana, Rio, after the man she was dating discovered that she kept money there. “He freaked out and attacked me so he could steal or something, I don’t know what went through his head”, he recalls.

Alice needed a series of plastic surgeries to rebuild her broken jaw and nose. The aggressor was sentenced to 9 years in a closed regime, but she says that she continued to receive death threats and decided to leave Rio. Today, she lives in São Paulo.

With a high school degree, Alice majored in aesthetics and worked for years in a beauty salon until she was fired when she began her gender transition, just under three years ago. Despite the experience, she was unable to find a job in the area and was also forced into prostitution.

“I tried to look for other ways of working and partnerships, but unfortunately I didn’t have the opportunities”, says Alice, who today works as a creator of erotic content on Privacy, a social network in which fans pay for a subscription that entitles them to the videos and photos posted. by the model.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

