06/19/2023 – 7:48 pm

South Africa, Mongolia, Argentina and Venezuela. Only these countries are less competitive than Brazil, according to the global ranking, updated this Monday, the 19th, by the Swiss executive education school IMD. In last year’s edition, Brazil was already just ahead of these countries. However, with the inclusion in the list of Kuwait, another more competitive economy than Brazil, the country dropped from 59th to 60th in the ranking.

The survey considers the countries’ economic indicators – the majority relative to last year -, as well as opinion polls with executives and businessmen. In Brazil, economic data collection and research are carried out by Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC).

For the second year in a row, Denmark continues to be the country where companies are most competitive, followed now by Ireland, which took the vice-leadership of Switzerland. Among the largest economies in the world, the United States rose one position – from tenth to ninth place -, while China lost four, falling from 17th to 21st position, as a reflection, among other reasons, of the rigid restrictions of the covid policy zero in 2022.

This year’s edition of the ranking shows an improvement in Brazil’s evaluation in the areas of basic infrastructure, attraction of international investment, employment and prices, especially fuel, which had exemption, and food. On the other hand, compared to other economies, Brazil is among the worst countries when it comes to education, cost of capital, labor legislation and public finances, as well as workforce productivity and bureaucracy for starting a business.

Worldwide, the competitiveness ranking received contributions from more than 6,400 executives from the 64 countries evaluated. In Brazil alone, Fundação Dom Cabral received responses from more than 100 participants from different sectors, regions and company sizes. Due to the war, which provoked a radical change in the business environment in both countries, Russia and Ukraine remain outside the ranking.

Since 2020, when it was in 56th position, Brazil has already been surpassed by Slovakia, Jordan and Croatia in the list of countries that offer the best conditions for a company to prosper and compete in international markets. In Latin America, Chile is considered the most competitive country, yet appearing in the bottom half of the table, in 44th position.

“Due to the size of the market and the diversity of its economy, Brazil is an attractive country for investments, but the report shows that the competitive conditions offered to companies are worse than those of other countries”, comments Carlos Arruda, associate professor at Dom Cabral Foundation.

Among the highlights of the survey, researchers from Fundação Dom Cabral point to the perception that Brazilian companies are lagging behind in adopting data analysis tools (big data) and analytical intelligence (analytics), while low productivity is associated with deficiencies in human capital formation. These are factors that help explain why Brazil, in just two years, plummeted from the 49th to the 61st position in business efficiency, one of the four pillars considered in the ranking.

For Arruda, Ireland, which until last year did not appear in the top ten of competitiveness, can be a reference. The country, after being heavily punished by the financial crisis of 2008, completely changed its competitiveness by investing in reforms that attracted investments lost by the United Kingdom after Brexit – that is, the exit from the European Union. In addition to the relatively low tax burden for European standards and easy access to the Old Continent market, Ireland reached the second position in the ranking for offering qualified labor, good infrastructure and surpluses in public accounts that allowed the country to create funds for policies countercyclical. “Ireland can be a model for decision makers in Brazil”, comments the professor at Fundação Dom Cabral.























