The chance that Brazil will win the world title for the sixth time next month is slightly higher than before the World Cup started. That is the conclusion of sports data agency Nielsen’s Gracenote, now that all teams have played once in Qatar.

Brazil started the tournament with a 20 percent chance of winning the world title. After Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia, in combination with the results of the other participants, that has now risen to 24 percent.

Argentina seemed to be Brazil’s biggest challenger beforehand, with 16 percent. However, the South Americans have fallen sharply after the surprising loss against Saudi Arabia. Gracenote now gives Spain and the Netherlands, both with 9 percent, the best chance behind Brazil to become world champions. Before the global final round in Qatar, both countries were still at 7 percent. Spain won the first group match 7-0 against Costa Rica and the Netherlands 2-0 against Senegal. The Dutch will play against Ecuador this afternoon. See also Right-wing extremists “Fratelli” extend their lead – but everything is still open





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

According to Gracenote, the following sixteen countries are most likely to reach the eighth finals after the first round: Brazil, Spain, the Netherlands, England, France, Ecuador, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Argentina, Denmark , Croatia and the United States.

Thirteen of the sixteen countries had also named Gracenote as the eighth finalist for the World Cup. Germany, Mexico and Iran are now no longer among them. Those spots have been taken by Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

React can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Derksen about the OM investigation: 'I don't sleep a wink'





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

| Schedule

View the complete schedule in Qatar here. View the special World Cup match center here!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also New "dead vaccines" cause an uproar even before they are approved - and each have a problem





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.