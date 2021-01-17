Brazil’s national health regulator has rejected a request from Uniao Quimica and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to register the Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.

The regulator said in a statement that the request was returned to the company. This solution, as writes TASSwas adopted because it did not meet the minimum criteria.

On January 15, it was reported that the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica had asked the regulatory body Anvisa for an emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

According to the portal Worldometer as of January 17, 8,456,705 were detected in Brazil, more than 7.3 million patients recovered. The number of deaths was 209 350 people.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Brazil was confirmed on February 26, 2020. The country currently ranks third in the list of states with the highest number of infected after the United States and India. It is second only to the United States in the number of deaths.

The Sputnik V drug was developed by the Gamaleya Center and became the first coronavirus vaccine in the world and in Russia. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of coronavirus, the effectiveness was 100%.

Many countries have become interested in the drug, deliveries have already begun to Argentina and Serbia. In addition, Bolivia purchased 5.2 million doses of the Russian vaccine. The Guinean authorities have also begun to distribute Sputnik V among the population.