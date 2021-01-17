Brazil will have to wait a little longer to start its vaccination plan. In the last hours, the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) rejected the request to evaluate the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine and announced that it needed more information on Phase 3 of the Russian development clinical trials against coronavirus.

In a statement Anvisa reported on Saturday that the presentation made by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the institution that financed and led the development of the vaccine, “It does not present the minimum requirements to be subjected to analysis”, especially in relation to the last phase of development, the third.

“Since January 4, Anvisa awaits the sending of information already indicated by the agency to the company,” added the Brazilian regulator when returning the presentation and requesting more data, the Sputnik news agency reported.

The local laboratory União Química, together with the RDIF, had submitted to Anvisa a request to urgently use 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, as is already the case in Argentina, Russia and Belarus.

Faced with this resolution, the RDIF also issued a statement and defended its vaccine. “Given that some media erroneously publish that Brazil has denied the emergency registration for the Sputnik V vaccine, we inform that the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has requested additional information about that, which will be provided soon, “he clarified.

Sputnik V was the first to be officially registered in the world and one of the first to be administered on a massive scale. In addition to Argentina, Belarus and Russia, it has already been approved by Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria and Palestine.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths in the world and the third in number of infections, and after a year of a first wave that did not give truce to the main cities of the territory, it is now experiencing dramatic moments with a new health collapse in Manaus , the largest jungle city in the Amazon, which has already resonated in the power centers of Brasilia.

