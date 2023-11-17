The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed this Friday that Vinícius Junior He is injured and will not be able to play the next match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Argentina.

The player underwent imaging tests this Friday in Rio de Janeiro, after arriving from Barranquilla, which confirmed the injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

Low sensitive

Vinicius, in a match against Colombia.

Vinícius will return to Spain to recover with the medical team of the Real Madrid.

The forward had to be substituted in the 26th minute of the World Cup qualifying match that Brazil lost against Colombia 2-1, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

“I think it’s the same injury as the last time,” Vinícius confessed in the mixed zone of the stadium after the game.

On August 25, Vinícius suffered a muscle tear in the femoral biceps of his right leg that kept him off the field for a month.

The players of the Brazilian team had a rest this Friday and on Saturday they will return to training at the CBF fields in Teresópolis, a town located 100 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the classic against Argentina, which will be played next Tuesday at the Maracana.

EFE

More sports news