Brazil confirmed this Thursday the first cases of covid in the country with the “Indian variant “, a strain that was identified in several crew members of a ship from South Africa.

The ship had been isolated since last weekend in the port of Sao Luis, capital of the northern Brazilian state of Maranhão.

The Indian variant, scientifically known as B.1.617 and classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “global concern”, it was identified in six of the 24 crew members of the vessel.

According to statements by the regional health secretary, Carlos LulaAt a press conference, one of the infected crew remains in a private hospital in Sao Luis, with stable health.

Another 14 crew members tested positive for coronavirus on the boat, two of them with mild symptoms and 12 more asymptomatic, and another 9 were negative in the tests.

Workers in protective clothing bury a person in the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. AP Photo.

Cases of infections with the Indian variant they may be older, since according to the official said about a hundred people had contact with the crew that tested positive.

Boat Zhi shandong that came from South Africa and was chartered by giant Vale mining to deliver iron ore in Sao Luis.

The boat continues anchored off the coast of Sao Luis and all crew members are isolated and accompanied by health professionals, according to the secretary.

Alerts about a possible arrival of the Indian variant in the country began last Saturday when a 54-year-old man of Indian nationality was admitted to a hospital with symptoms of covid-19.

The case was registered just a few hours after Brazil banned foreign passengers from India from entering the country, a country that has been registering successive records of deaths and coronavirus infections for several days.

With more than 441,000 deaths and 15.8 million infections, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Indian strain

The Bi.1.617 variant of Covid-19, commonly called the “Indian variant”, of the coronavirus, because it generated the explosion of cases in that Asian country, already has a presence in at least 44 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO ).

The highest world health authority assured that the mutation found in India in October 2020 has already been detected “in 44 countries in the six WHO regions.”

While still under study, it is believed that it could be more contagious than the original, especially in young adults. Besides that, it is believed, could be more resistant to vaccines.

Source: agencies.

AFG