Brazil registered a new daily record of deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday when counting almost 3,800 deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health of the second country most affected by the pandemic in the world.

The official part specified that 3,780 people died in the last 24 hours, which brings to 317,646 the total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Until now, the maximum death toll had been registered last Friday, when 3,650 deaths were recorded.

In addition, they reported today 84,494 new cases, which brings the total number of infections to 12,658,109, according to the Sputnik agency. In this way, Brazil remains the second country in the world most affected by Covid after the United States.

The health crisis in Brazil alarms the entire region. Photo EFE / Daniel Marenco.

In recent weeks, the hospital system of several Brazilian states collapsed and regional authorities began to apply more restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro is against these measures and the new Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the fourth official to occupy that portfolio since the inauguration of the controversial president, assured that he is not in favor of applying a confinement at the national level since he doubts his effectiveness.

The truth is that the new official figures obtained between Monday and Tuesday confirm the highest number of daily deaths in 13 months of the pandemic, a scenario that occurs amid more severe measures of confinement, social isolation and closure of non-essential activities decreed by governors and mayors.

In this context, the authorities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro began the Easter holiday last Friday to prevent the movement of people and contain the lethal advance of the pandemic, which is triggered while the Government tries to immunize the country’s population , but still without enough vaccinations.

Alarming data

According to the official report, in the nation of almost 212 million inhabitants, 11,074,483 patients from the new coronavirus have been recovered, which represents 87.4% of the total infected.

Another 1,265,980 patients are undergoing medical treatment in hospitals or at home after having tested positive in clinical tests.

With this data, Brazil registers a mortality rate of 151 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence of 6,023 people infected in the same proportion.

The state of São Paulo, the most populous in the country with 46 million inhabitants, remains the region with the most confirmed cases (2,446,680) and deaths (73,492).

