Brazil registered this Wednesday 115,228 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a new daily record, according to numbers from the Ministry of Health that confirm the arrival of a third wave of the pandemic in the second country with the most deaths.

The worst trademark had been registered on March 25 last, with 100,158 cases in 24 hours. The official balance of this Wednesday also reported 2,392 new registered deaths, raising the total of deaths to 507,109.

The government of the state of São Paulo (southeast), the most populous in Brazil and the most affected by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), announced which extended the restrictions until July 15 quarantine to allow a decrease in contagion of the disease and hospital occupancy, as well as progress in vaccination.

“Due to high rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the pandemic, we will follow the recommendations of our team of scientists to extend collective care measures, “the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, explained at a press conference.

In this way, the transition phase, that is, the quarantine strategy, will last until July 15 next, with the night curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time to avoid crowds.

The quarantine regulations oblige shops, restaurants and shopping centers not to exceed a capacity 40 percent with activities until 9 pm local time, while the operation of public parks, museums and cinemas is also limited to this type of space occupation.

Saint Paul has 79 percent average occupancy beds in intensive care units, but critical situations in inland cities have determined rigid confinements to avoid total occupation of their hospitals.

The state of 46 million inhabitants has so far 123,101 deaths and 3,610,743 cases of COVID-19, of the total of 504,717 deaths and more than 18 million infections that the country accumulates.

Doria warned that the advance in the daily average number of infections It has grown in the last 13 days, by noting, according to the index of the Ministry of Health, a daily average of 17,000 cases and 500 deaths.

